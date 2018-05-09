Home > News > World >

Germany expels suspect in Tunisia Bardo museum attack

Germany Country expels suspect in Tunisia Bardo museum attack

Germany on Wednesday expelled a Tunisian man accused over a 2015 museum attack in his country, after his claim that he faced the death penalty back home was thrown out by the courts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
21 foreign tourists were killed at Tunis' National Bardo Museum in a 2015 attack claimed by the Islamic State group play

21 foreign tourists were killed at Tunis' National Bardo Museum in a 2015 attack claimed by the Islamic State group

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany on Wednesday expelled a Tunisian man accused over a 2015 museum attack in his country, after his claim that he faced the death penalty back home was thrown out by the courts.

Haikel Saydani, 37, "has been handed over to the authorities there," said Hesse interior minister Peter Beuth.

The expulsion paves the way for Germany to also deport Osama bin Laden's former guard, named only as Sami A., likewise a Tunisian who has argued against his return over the threat of torture in his country of origin.

Following Saydani's expulsion, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he "aimed to achieve the deportation as well in the case" of Sami A., who lives in Bochum.

Saydani was arrested in February 2017 in Hesse during an anti-terror raid.

German investigators accuse him of building an Islamist network in Germany for a possible attack.

In Tunisia, Saydani is also accused of participating in the 2015 attack at the National Bardo Museum in Tunis that killed 21 foreign tourists. The assault was claimed by Islamic State group militants.

On Monday, German judges threw out Saydani's appeal, finding that he did not face the threat of the death penalty as Tunis has had a moratorium on implementing capital punishment since 1991.

On the same day, he lost a last-ditch bid for a stay at the European Court of Human Right.

Beuth said the expulsion showed that "despite the lengthy process, it is possible to expel foreign criminals and dangerous Islamists".

The case would "hopefully greatly shorten the length of the (expulsion) process," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet

Related Articles

Trump President threatens 'severe consequences' if Iran resumes nuclear program
Football Sing when we're winning: Bayern serenade Heynckes on 73rd birthday
Football Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup
Politics Iranian politicians set the US flag on fire and chanted 'death to America' after Trump pulled out of the Iran deal
Nuclear Deal Europe fights to save Iran after US pullout
Mike Pompeo America's Diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Football Guardiola yet to conclude talks over new City deal
Football Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League
Trump President announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal
Falconets 35 players invited for FIFA U-20 World Cup

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
Protesters stand outside the White House as US President Donald Trump announces the United State's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC
Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?
The European Union launched an online survey giving users space to outline their own views on how the EU's remaining 27 countries face up to the future
European Union Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation'