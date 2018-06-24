Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

German migrant rescue charity fires back at Italy's Salvini

Matteo Salvini German migrant rescue charity fires back at Italy's minister

German charity Mission Lifeline, whose rescue ship with almost 240 African migrants aboard has been denied entry by Italy, Sunday fired back at Rome's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This handout picture from the German NGO Mission Lifeline shows migrants beeing rescued before boarding the Lifeline rescue boat on June 21 play

This handout picture from the German NGO Mission Lifeline shows migrants beeing rescued before boarding the Lifeline rescue boat on June 21

(Mission Lifeline/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German charity Mission Lifeline, whose rescue ship with almost 240 African migrants aboard has been denied entry by Italy, Sunday fired back at Rome's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini.

After Salvini wrote on Facebook about the non-government organisation's cargo of "human flesh", the NGO responded: "Dear Matteo Salvini, we have no meat on board, but humans."

"We cordially invite you to convince yourself that it is people we have saved from drowning. Come here, you are welcome!" said the charity's reply.

The Lifeline rescue vessel Sunday remained in limbo west of Malta, with 239 people aboard, including 14 women and four infants, who were rescued near the Libyan coast, said the group.

They had received food and water from Malta, and medical supplies and blankets provided by two other German rescue ships, the Sea-Eye and Sea-Watch, said Mission Lifeline spokesman Axel Steier.

Lifeline said it was also hoping to rendezvous in the waters off Malta with Danish container ship Alexander Maersk, which had rescued 113 migrants off southern Italy.

The larger cargo ship could provide some protection to the smaller Lifeline in case of bad weather, while the rescue ship could help with its on-board medical facilities, he said.

Salvini two weeks ago turned back another rescue vessel, the Aquarius of French group SOS Mediterranee, which eventually docked in Spain.

The move sparked protests from France and other EU countries and deepened ruptures in the bloc on the flashpoint issue of immigration.

As 16 EU countries were to meet on the issue at a mini-summit in Brussels on Sunday, the German charity expressed hope other European countries may help out.

Steier hoped for "positive signals" from the meeting and said "our hope is that (EU) states offer to take in the people, in solidarity with the concerns of Italy".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet
3 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet

Related Articles

Angela Merkel Under-fire German chancellor says EU summit won't solve migration issue
In Brussels Central European states to boycott migration meeting
Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics
Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boats
Matteo Salvini 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister
Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF

World

The lifting of the decades-long ban is expected to be transformative for many women
In Saudi Arabia Celebrations, tears as country overturns ban on women driving
A Syrian family takes shelter under an empty building with their tent and cows in Daraa, southwestern Syria, after several days of intensified bombardment by Syrian regime forces
Russia First air strikes hit south Syria as assault looms
In San Diego, around 1,500 demonstrators gathered to demand that thousands of children taken from their immigrant parents by border officials be reunited
Zero Tolerance Migrant parents deported from US voice anguish as opposition keeps up pressure
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was the target of the attack which injured dozens of people
In Zimbabwe Rally blast injured 41: Minister