Gorge Weah has been declared the winner of Liberia’s presidential election.

According to reports, Liberia’s National Elections Commission said that out of 98.1% of all ballots cast, Weah got 61.5% of the votes while his closest contender Joseph Boakai got 38.5%.

He was subsequently declared the winner of the run-off election by the National Elections Commission, Reuters reports.

