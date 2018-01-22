Home > News > World >

George Weah sworn in as Liberian President

George Weah Ex-footballer sworn in as Liberian President

The inauguration took place in Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium near the capital, Monrovia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, was sworn in as the new President of Liberia on Monday, January 22, 2018.

George Weah sworn in as Liberian President play

For his army of supporters, football legend George Weah is the 'chosen one' for Liberia. But the race could be close -- a runoff is likely on November 7

(AFP)
 

The inauguration took place in Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium near the capital, Monrovia, in the presence of several African heads of state and friends and former colleagues from his football years.

 

He was sworn in by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, Francis Korkpor, to the cheers of the crowd that filled up the 35,000 capacity stadium.

Profile of George Weah who won the Liberian election play

Profile of George Weah who won the Liberian election

(AFP)

 

With his inauguration, Weah becomes the 25th president of the West African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf after 12 years.

Electoral victory

Weah beat Sirleaf's Vice President Joseph Boakai in December 2017's run-off election, gaining 61.5% of the ballot against 38.5% for his rival and winning in 14 of Liberia's 15 counties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 European Union Mahmud Abbas to ask EU to recognise Palestinian statebullet
2 In Honduras Roads blocked in protests against election resultsbullet
3 Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US Presidentbullet

Related Articles

George Weah Obasanjo, Saraki, Okorocha arrive Monrovia for Weah’s inauguration
George Weah Former international footballer to be sworn in with Liberian hopes sky-high
In Liberia Ruling party expels Sirleaf after Weah poll win
George Weah Liberian President-elect postpones victory speech
Buhari President says Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation
From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have become presidents
George Weah Ex-football star wins Liberia’s presidential election
In Liberia First results expected in watershed presidential poll
Buhari President congratulates President-Elect George Weah of Liberia

World

The Turkish military has launched an assault targeting Kurdish militia in northern Syria
In Syria 54 Syrian Kurd and pro-Turkey fighters killed in Arin
Cattle theft is a major problem in Uganda -- the government says it has killed 29 cross-border raiders in the past three months
In Uganda Army says 29 cattle raiders killed in three months
Republicans and Democrats sealed a deal on Capitol Hill to reopen the federal government
In US Democrats accept compromise to end government shutdown
Soldiers have patrolled sensitive sites in Belgium since 2015
In Belgium Terror alert lowered to pre-attack level