Home > News > World >

George Weah :  Liberian President-elect postpones victory speech

George Weah Liberian President-elect postpones victory speech

Weah was billed to formally accept his election at his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters in Monrovia at 6.30 p.m., an hour after his declaration as President-elect.

  • Published:
Did prophet T.B Joshua help Weah win Liberia’s election? play

George Weah

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An overwhelming crowd of supporters and sound-system malfunctioning forced Liberia’s President-elect, George Weah, to postpone his victory speech on Friday night.

Weah was billed to formally accept his election at his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters in Monrovia at 6.30 p.m., an hour after his declaration as President-elect.

Immediately after the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced the final results of the presidential runoff polls and pronounced him elected, the city erupted in jubilation again.

Thousands of young people poured out from different parts of Monrovia and adjoining towns, and headed to the CDC headquarters located on the only road linking the capital.

Soon, a mammoth crowd of ecstatic supporters filled the expansive premises where they sang and danced to music supplied by a disc jockey.

It was a carnival of sort outside as an overspill of supporters sang and danced along the road, resulting in a heavy gridlock on both sides.

Similar scenes played out in other parts of the city. Monrovia, was literally on standstill for Weah, a man of the people.

When the president-elect finally arrived at 8.42 p.m. in company with his wife, Clar, and the Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor, the crowd went out of control.

Efforts by the CDC youth leader, Jefferson Koijee, and security men to manage the situation proved abortive as the sea of heads pressed towards the stage where the dignitaries sat.

Two women fainted due to suffocation, and were lifted on to the stage where they later got revived.

"We are thirsty, we want water," a section of the crowd chorused, interrupting the National Chairman of CDC Campaign, Mr Toga McIntosh, who was delivering his speech.

The sound system was not helping matters either, as it kept malfunctioning probably due to suffocation too.

When the president-elect rose from his seat to calm the situation, the crowd went wilder in euphoria, chanting "George Weah, George Weah".

At this stage, Weah made a hand gesture to announce the postponement of the event till Saturday.

"What you are witnessing here today is a demonstration of the love and hope that the long-suffering people of Liberia have in Ambassador Weah.

“We can’t help celebrating like this," said Peter Konty, a supporter, who returned home on foot like this reporter following the gridlock.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 George Weah Ex-football star wins Liberia’s presidential electionbullet
2 From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have...bullet
3 In Australia Man dies after Melbourne car attackbullet

Related Articles

From Stardom To Politics Some precedents of celebrities who have become presidents
George Weah Ex-football star wins Liberia’s presidential election
Joseph Boakai Liberian vice president shaking off sleepy image
In Liberia First results expected in watershed presidential poll
In Liberia Citizens to choose new leader in delayed presidential vote
George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
In Liberia Presidential runoff set for Dec 26
In Liberia Complainants head back to Supreme Court over election dispute
Joseph Boakai Liberian vice-president says 'Election was designed to be rigged'
In Liberia US joins calls for country to hold presidential run-off

World

Firefighters and police officers work at the site of a blast in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg
In Russia Police arrest supermarket bomber
 
Islamic State 'ISIS on the run, we’re breaking them' – Pentagon
An Egyptian court sentenced Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison on December 30, 2017 for "insulting the judiciary," one of multiple cases against the ousted Islamist president
Mohamed Morsi Ousted Egyptian president sentenced to three years in prison
Human Rights Watch has previously warned that discrimination against LGBT people was "pervasive" in Malaysia
In Malaysia Transgender conversion plan sparks alarm