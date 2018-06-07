Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US: Macron

Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US

The other leaders of G7 nations must not be afraid to reach agreements without US President Donald Trump at their upcoming summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, as a trade war between Washington and its allies looms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) arrive for their joint press conference in Ottawa play

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) arrive for their joint press conference in Ottawa

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The other leaders of G7 nations must not be afraid to reach agreements without US President Donald Trump at their upcoming summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday, as a trade war between Washington and its allies looms.

Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a joint press conference after private talks the night before to form a united front ahead of the Group of Seven summit that begins Friday.

While both Macron and Trudeau have forged cordial relationships with Trump, they made it clear they would not be intimidated by the US leader -- especially in the face of US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Europe, Japan and Mexico.

"The G7 is an opportunity for us to get together and have frank, open discussions among nations who have long been allies and friends," Macron told reporters, with Trudeau at his side.

"There will be subjects on which the (US) president is not totally in sync with the others -- I'm thinking of course of climate change and trade," the French leader said.

"Our common goal is to try to find a text that can be signed by everyone. (...) That said, I agree with what Justin Trudeau has said many times -- the desire to sign a common G7 declaration must not outweigh the need to be mindful of the content," he explained.

"We Europeans and the Japanese are not ready to give up everything to get" Trump's signature, he said, adding that would be a "mistake."

Trudeau heaped scorn on Donald Trump's national security justification for the new metal tariffs.

"It is laughable to say that Canada, France... can represent a threat to America's national security, as we are the best allies that the US has had for a long time," Trudeau said.

He and Macron also noted that the tariffs would hurt American workers.

The leaders will join Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Quebec for talks on Friday and Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet
2 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan...bullet
3 Canada Country poised to legalize recreational marijuanabullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigeria will miss the G7 summit 2018 as Kenya leads 4 other African countries to Canada
Emmanuel Macron France president's environmental record under fire as critics tally 'retreats'
In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff
In Libya UN Security Council backs elections, without specifying date
Emmanuel Macron French president Trudeau meet ahead of G7 summit rattled by trade row
Politics French President Macron on 'terrible' call with Trump: Don't worry how the sausage is made
In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
Qatar Foreign Minister says country 'stronger' despite year-long Gulf dispute
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?

World

Ukraine's parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister, in a move expected to raise concern among the country's foreign donors
Volodymyr Groysman Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace as opposition parties call for a review of his spending in last year's presidential race
In France Pressure mounts on Macron as campaign spending draws scrutiny
"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London
In Syria Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the most senior American official to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'