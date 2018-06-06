Home > News > World >

From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones

Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones

China's smartphone makers have long been confined to their enormous local market but this is fast changing, with a growing number of western European users opting for a relatively cheap but still sleek Chinese-made upgrade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The expansion into Europe of firms such as Xiaomi comes as users become increasingly unwilling to pay $1,000 for a new device play

The expansion into Europe of firms such as Xiaomi comes as users become increasingly unwilling to pay $1,000 for a new device

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China's smartphone makers have long been confined to their enormous local market but this is fast changing, with a growing number of western European users opting for a relatively cheap but still sleek Chinese-made upgrade.

Chinese top-range phones are often around half the price of those made by US and Korean rivals, with many devotees swearing by the quality of their devices, insisting they are just as elegant, functional and durable as any other model.

The aggressive expansion into western Europe -- mainly Spain, Italy and France for now -- of Chinese firms OnePlus and Xiaomi comes as users grow less willing to fork out around $1,000 (850 euros) for a new device.

At the same time the Chinese market reaches saturation point, according to Roberta Cozza, an analyst at American research firm Gartner.

Companies such as OnePlus and Xiaomi "have to look somewhere else. They can deliver good smartphones and have the possibility to go on more mature markets", Cozza told AFP.

They face stiff competition, however, not just from Apple and Samsung, but also from Chinese giant Huawei, the three of which hold around three quarters of the western European market share.

'Step by step'

But Xiaomi, which was founded in 2010, already occupies the fourth spot, according to global market research firm IDC.

OnePlus is number one in India, where it holds more than half the market share, IDC adds.

And now, European users are growing more willing make the switch.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wants his company's smartphones to take European markets by storm play

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wants his company's smartphones to take European markets by storm

(AFP/File)

"I had already bought more expensive phones before and didn't see the need to spend so much money," Judy Grayland, a 36-year-old Xiaomi Redmi 4X owner told AFP.

"I am really happy with it. It works really well and it looks nice," said the Madrid-based translator and mother of one.

Hearing the call of European consumers, Xiaomi recently opened its first flagship store in Paris, and OnePlus' phones have gone on sale in the catalogues of French operator Bouygues Telecom.

Both brands, complete with accessories, are widely available online.

"We have to go to market step by step. We're already in Spain and Italy and we've learned there for the other European markets," Xiaomi vice president Xiang Wang said.

"We're fighting against people's perceptions, because they think that low prices mean low quality, but it's not (true)," Xiang said.

OnePlus, whose 5T has drawn rave reviews likening it to the iPhone X, is also taking a gradual approach.

"We always start with one partner but there is no reason to extend it. We started in Finland with Elisa, 3 in Denmark, O2 in the UK," OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei said.

Fierce battle

BMI Research analyst Dexter Thillien says the firms' arrival on the European market shows they want to up their game.

"The advantage of Europe is that consumers there are a little bit wealthier" than in China, BMI Research analyst Dexter Thillien said.

OnePlus and Xiaomi have more than just Samsung, Apple and Huawei to worry about -- they must also fight off competition from Sony, Motorola, Wiko, LG and the revamped Nokia.

Thillien says one pull factor that OnePlus and Xiaomi hold over the more established brands is their production of premium phones, appealing to Europeans looking for a bargain but who still want a top-quality product.

The battle for buyers looking for a phone in the 250-500 euro range is bound to be fierce for years to come.

"There are similarities between European (consumers) and those in emerging economies," Thillien said, adding that the European market is more open to change and new products than the US.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet

Related Articles

Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' President defends kiss: 'We enjoyed it'
Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt
In Malaysia Government draws China link to huge financial scandal
Selahattin Demirtas 'You are my voice': Kurdish leader campaigns from Turkish jail
Lottery Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win
Blockchain Health sector gives glowing prognosis
In Peru Congress to decide on Fujimori son's political fate
Abortion UK court set to rule on Northern Ireland law
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Songwriter Diane Warren, right, is being sued by a British man who says he wrote her hit "Look Away" three decades ago
Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hit
Neighbouring countries are jittery about DR Congo's political future -- the mineral-rich country has a history of coups and conflicts which drag in other nations
In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
Teodorin Obiang Nguema (L), the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and the country's vice president, was found guilty by a French court of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle
United Nations World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea 'graft' row with France