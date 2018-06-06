Home > News > World >

'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

French urban freeclimber Alain Robert attempted to scale the world's fifth-tallest building Wednesday, getting more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul before security forced him to abandon the ascent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French climber Alain Robert was stopped by security guards half way up Seoul's Lotte Tower play

French climber Alain Robert was stopped by security guards half way up Seoul's Lotte Tower

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French urban freeclimber Alain Robert attempted to scale the world's fifth-tallest building Wednesday, getting more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul before security forced him to abandon the ascent.

The 55-year-old, dubbed the 'French Spiderman', made his way up the building bare-handed and without ropes as staff pursued him from inside.

"I climbed about 75 stories and then after that, it was a bit like cat and mouse," Robert told AFP. "Finally, I decided to surrender."

He was taken to the rooftop on a maintenance cradle and arrested.

As he awaited processing by police he told AFP his climb was to celebrate the recent peace-making efforts between the two Koreas and he hoped the authorities would take that into account.

"I may get a hefty fine ... but I did it because of what is happening now between South Korea and North Korea," Robert said.

"That is my way of saying thank you to Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in."

In the last two months the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea has twice met the South's president, the two men exchanging smiles and hugs after years of heightened tensions.

Robert has scaled more than 100 structures without ropes or other safety equipment, setting a record for "most buildings climbed unassisted" according to Guinness World Records.

His successes include many of the world's tallest skyscrapers and iconic buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai -- where he used suction devices and a safety rope as it has no hand or footholds.

Several fire trucks and police were sent to the Seoul building after a security guard spotted the French climber.

"It's regrettable," said You In-sik, a spokesman for the Lotte World Tower. "He climbed without permission. It's dangerous."

Robert has suffered several severe falls while climbing and estimates his accidents have left him 66 percent disabled. He has been arrested numerous times for his exploits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet

Related Articles

Trump US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship
Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic rollercoaster
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
South Korea Rainbow flags and high heels: Country holds debut drag parade
In Korea Mother of 'nut rage' Air heiress questioned
Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship

World

The kidnapping comes one day after the military held a press conference warning that it is monitoring citizens who criticise Pakistan
In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family
US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said he was seeking to "empower" European conservatives opposed to the political status quo, prompting calls for him to be ousted
Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
Rescuers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018
In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests