Home > News > World >

French public sector, rail workers go on strike

In France Public sector, rail workers go on strike

French public sector staff will join rail workers in striking Tuesday to protest reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the country braced for possible major disruption.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deserted platforms at the normally very busy Gare de L'Est station in central Paris as public sector workers continue protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic reform programme and planned overhaul of state rail operator SNCF play

Deserted platforms at the normally very busy Gare de L'Est station in central Paris as public sector workers continue protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic reform programme and planned overhaul of state rail operator SNCF

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French public sector staff will join rail workers in striking Tuesday to protest reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the country braced for possible major disruption.

The stoppages are part of a series of demonstrations by public sector employees against Macron, who has pledged to reduce public spending, trim jobs and overhaul large parts of the vast French state.

All unions representing civil servants have backed Tuesday's strike, a rare show of unity which was last seen around 10 years ago.

Their walk-out, which will affect schools, public kindergartens, flights and some energy infrastructure, is the third stoppage since Macron's election in May 2017.

"Thanks to the civil service, all of the unions in this country will be together," said labour leader Bernadette Groison from the FSU union. "That shows how high the stakes are."

The centrist government plans public sector reforms next year which would lead to the greater use of contract workers for some state services and a cut of 120,000 jobs by 2022 out of 5.6 million.

Many civil servants fear that the government plans to scrap their special status and job-for-life privileges, a measure that has already been announced for new recruits on the state railways, the SNCF.

That move on the railways, though generally supported by the French public, has sparked one of the longest strike sequences ever on the network which began at the beginning of April.

Workers have been downing tools every two days out of five since April 3 and will begin a new round of stoppages on Tuesday which has seen high-speed services and commuter trains badly affected.

But Macron has vowed to be uncompromising and promised to deliver on his rail reform promise and cuts to France's public spending, which was part of his election manifesto.

France has one of the biggest public sectors in Europe relative to the size of its economy and the country has not balanced its budget since the 1970s, leading to a public debt equivalent to nearly 100 percent of GDP.

But unions accuse Macron, a former investment banker, of wanting to destroy public services which are a vital source of employment and a pillar of communal life in many areas of the country.

Around 130-140 demonstrations have been organised by civil servants on Tuesday with unions hoping turnout will be higher than the last day of action on March 22 when an estimated 300,000 gathered nationwide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at seabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet

Related Articles

In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Pierre Moscovici EU and Greece reach agreement on latest bailout review
In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
Najib Razak Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's PM
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
In Belgium Migrant girl died from 'bullet' after police chase
Peter Barlerin US accuses Cameroon of 'targeted killings' in anglophone crisis
In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big
Iran Country threatens to quit nuclear deal if US walks away

World

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has been named Guinea's new prime minister
In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
Currency exchange employees count banknotes in the northeastern Syrian town of Qamishli on May 2, 2018
In Syria Kurd traders suffer from twin tax systems
Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic church.
In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Activists dig trenches and make other fortifications to build a new front line against "Ukrainian tanks" not far from the pro-Russian rebel capital of Donetsk on May 5, 2018
In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east