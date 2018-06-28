Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave

In Thailand Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave

A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children and their football coach have been trapped for five days as heavy overnight rains hampered the search.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US military personnel have joined the search for the trapped children play

US military personnel have joined the search for the trapped children

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children and their football coach have been trapped for five days as heavy overnight rains hampered the search.

Flood waters seeped into a second chamber of the Tham Luang cave and forced some of the rescue divers to turn back, according to officials.

Map of Thailand locating a cave where school children have been trapped for days. play

Map of Thailand locating a cave where school children have been trapped for days.

(AFP)

The children, aged between 11 and 16, went into the cave Saturday and were trapped when heavy rains clogged the main entrance.

Around 1,000 Navy SEAL divers, police, soldiers, border guards and officials have been mobilised for the around-the-clock rescue in a remote and mountainous part of Chiang Rai province near the Laos and Myanmar borders.

A team of American military personnel from the US Pacific Command, including pararescue and survival specialists, arrived at the site overnight to help rescue operations, according to embassy spokeswoman Jillian Bonnardeaux.

"Operators are trained in personnel recovery tactics and techniques and procedures," she told AFP.

Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave, which is infamous for its complicated network of tunnels and pools play

Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave, which is infamous for its complicated network of tunnels and pools

(AFP)

"Essentially what they're looking at is assessing with the Thai authorities the potential courses of action and complementing the efforts underway."

Three British cave diving experts made a second attempt at entering the cave through chimneys Thursday after they tried to go in through the main entrance on the day before but were turned around by rushing flood waters.

Sniffer dogs

At nearly 10 kilometers (six miles), Tham Luang cave is one of the longest in Thailand and has the reputation of being one of the toughest, even among experienced divers.

British cave divers Richard William Stanton (2nd-L), Robert Charles Harper (3rd-L) and John Volanthen (R) have joined the search play

British cave divers Richard William Stanton (2nd-L), Robert Charles Harper (3rd-L) and John Volanthen (R) have joined the search

(AFP)

It frequently floods during Thailand's monsoon season between July and November, rendering some of its narrow passages difficult to pass through.

There are several air pockets within the complex and the kids are believed to be in a large chamber in the middle of the cave.

But fast-running and murky flood waters have prevented rescue divers from reaching them and heavy rains continue to seep into the cave through narrow openings on the sides and through the main entrance.

"The water is like cafe latte, you can't see anything, and there's a very strong flow which doesn't make it easy," Ben Reymenants, owner of Blue Label Diving in Thailand, told AFP from Chiang Rai where he was assisting with the search.

High-pressure water pumps shipped in from Bangkok were set up but water levels continued to rise Thursday.

Officials said they planned to drill a hole into the cave on Friday and dispatched drones to find an ideal site for the hole.

The children, aged between 11 and 16, went into the cave Saturday and were trapped when heavy rains clogged the main entrance play

The children, aged between 11 and 16, went into the cave Saturday and were trapped when heavy rains clogged the main entrance

(AFP)

"It's difficult to drill vertically, if you go up the mountain and drill there are high risks (of collapse) so we might drill from the the side to improve our chances of success," Suttisak Soralump, a geotechnical expert from Kasetsart University told AFP.

Border guards scoured the site for new openings into the cave and the boys' families brought clothing belonging to the kids to help sniffer dogs find the team.

Exhausted relatives have been camped out near the cave's entrance for days desperately awaiting news on the missing team and their 25-year-old coach.

"I'm sad. I want (my son) to be safe, we've heard nothing from officials yet," Thinnakorn, the father of a 12-year-old in the cave, told AFP.

The Tham Luang cave is a popular draw for local visitors during the dry season, though a sign at the entrance warns tourists not to enter during rainy months.

Officials said the football team and their coach Ekkapol Janthawong have been in the cave before and know the site well.

Photos on Ekkapol's Facebook page showed him with some young footballers in the cave in 2016.

The harrowing search has captivated Thailand, where local media is blanketed with coverage of the boys.

A government spokesman said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha would visit the site in the coming days.

"He wants to offer moral support to parents of the missing boys and the coach and all the officials working there," Sunsern Kaewkumnerd said.

A forecaster in Chiang Mai said rains were expected to ease Thursday afternoon and that visibility could improve as the fog lifts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
3 In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death tollbullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia One killed, two police missing in fresh Papua violence
In South Korea Court offers conscientious objectors route away from army
In Mexico Leftist closes in on presidency with anti-graft message
James Mattis Pentagon chief seeks to reassure South Korea, Japan on North Korea
Bashar al-Assad For Syrian refugees, fear of conscription prevents return home
Mike Pence US VP travels to Ecuador, will address Venezuela crisis
European Union EU split on migration at 'mother of all summits'
Ahmed Abu Khattala Libyan sentenced to 22 years over Benghazi attack
In Mexico Polls make leftist Lopez Obrador voters' favorite

World

The two Koreas fielded a joint women's ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics
Asian Games Koreas to field joint teams
Romanian philosopher Mihai Sora, 101, describes himself as 'a man of justice'
In Romania The writer inspiring protest movement at 101
Australian lawyer Bernard Collaery (L), pictured here at the International Court of Justic to represent East Timor, says he has been charged with unlawfully sharing information about the spying operation
In Australia Timor bugging whistleblower faces criminal charges
Police officers near the home in Tonnay-Charente of Guy S., the alleged leader of a extreme-right group
France Authority charges 10 ultra-right suspects over plot to attack Muslims