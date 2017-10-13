Football icon, George Weah in early lead

Football icon, George Weah, is in early lead in the official provisional results of Tuesday presidential elections in Liberia.

According to a report by Reuters, the results were released by Mr Jerome Korkoya, Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) at the commission’s headquarters in Monrovia.

In all, the results of 1,232 polling units or 22.9 per cent of the total 5,390 polling units across the country were announced.

Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) led other candidates in 11 out of the 15 counties that constitute Liberia in the results released so far.

Vice President Joseph Boakai of the ruling Unity Party (UP) led in one county, while veteran opposition leader, Mr Charles Brumskine of Liberty Party, beat others in two counties.

Former warlord and presidential flagbearer of the National Union for Democratic Progress, Prince Johnson, defeated others in one county.

While results of the remaining 4,158 polling units are being awaited, the NEC boss was quick to note that no winner has been declared yet.

“It is important to point out that results published by the National Elections Commission are the only official results.

“The Commission asks all other organisations to refrain from announcing anything other than the official results released.

“Candidates and political parties should also be patient and await the official results and not rush to premature conclusions.

“The Commission is committed to the timely release of the results, but this cannot be done at the expense of accuracy.

He advised the media against reporting results that have not been verified by the commission.

“This can lead to problems and expectations that cannot be met. It is important for all to be responsible at this point. This includes the media.

“The National Elections Commission also calls on any person or party that has a complaint to use the established legal channels.

“Our complaints process will investigate thoroughly any complaints and we ask aggrieved parties to submit evidence to support their claims.

“We also call on all parties to be responsible in any allegations they make,’’ he said.