Home > News > World >

First IS fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor

Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said.

  • Published:
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said play

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said

(SANA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said.

"At dawn, six buses of IS fighters and their relatives left the Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp and adjacent district of Tadamun," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Abdel Rahman said the buses headed east for Syria's vast desert, where IS still controls some territory.

He had no details on how many people were aboard the vehicles, but said a majority of them were relatives of jihadists and not armed.

The evacuations came a day after an apparent deal was reached to put an end to a ferocious month-long offensive to oust IS from its last positions in southern Damascus.

Pro-regime forces, specifically Palestinian militias, had been fighting since April 19 to recapture Yarmuk, Tadamun, and the nearby districts of Qadam and Hajar al-Aswad from IS.

The assault had killed more than 250 pro-regime forces and another 233 IS fighters, according to the Observatory.

Fighting died down around midday on Saturday amid reports that an evacuation deal could be reached.

Syrian state media on Sunday denied evacuations were taking place in Hajar al-Aswad, but did not mention departures from Yarmuk or Tadamun.

Once a thriving district home to some 160,000 Palestinians and Syrians, Yarmuk's population has fallen to just a few hundred people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
2 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet

Related Articles

World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears
In Afghan Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews
In Kosovo Muslim extremists jailed over Israeli football terror plot
Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried [PHOTOS]
Paris Knife Attack Two women held Thursday: prosecutor
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'

World

Hindus consider cows sacred and slaughtering the animals, or possessing or consuming beef, is banned in most Indian states
In India Muslim beaten to death for allegedly killing cow
Maduro has presided over an implosion of once wealthy oil producer Venezuela's economy since taking office in 2013
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes
A Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport o
In Cuba People mourn after 107 killed in airliner crash
Students of Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in Los Angeles watch a live broadcast of the wedding of Meghan Markle, who graduated in 1999, to Britain's Prince Harry
British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins festivities