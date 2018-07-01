Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Firefighters tackle second wildfire in northern England

In England Firefighters tackle second wildfire in the northern

Firefighters in northern England launched a "large-scale attack" on a new moorland blaze Sunday, as emergency responders continued to battle another nearby wildfire that has been burning all week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Last Thursday soldiers were called in to help tackle a fire on Saddleworth Moor, east of Manchester, which led to the temporary evacuation of dozens of homes play

Last Thursday soldiers were called in to help tackle a fire on Saddleworth Moor, east of Manchester, which led to the temporary evacuation of dozens of homes

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Firefighters in northern England launched a "large-scale attack" on a new moorland blaze Sunday, as emergency responders continued to battle another nearby wildfire that has been burning all week.

Crews from Manchester and the surrounding county of Lancashire are tackling a "rapidly developing, aggressive fire" that gained strength overnight after two big blazes merged north of Bolton, according to officials.

"We increased firefighting efforts at 4:30 this morning in order to mount a large-scale attack on the fire fronts," Lancashire Fire Service said in a statement.

Twenty-five firefighting vehicles are deployed, he said, adding: "We are looking into getting helicopter support later in the day to assist with getting water onto the incident ground."

Officials warned people to avoid the area -- and not fly drones overhead.

"There are helicopters flying in the area to extinguish the fire and the drones are putting firefighters' and pilots' lives at risk," the fire service said.

Britain, where large wildfires are rare, has experienced weeks of uninterrupted hot weather across the country that has left rural areas dry.

With little rain forecast for the area, officials have warned it could be weeks before they bring the blazes under control.

Meanwhile dozens of firefighters remain at the site of another large blaze 30 miles (48 kilometres) away, which has raging since last Sunday

Last Thursday members of the armed forces were called in to help tackle the fire on Saddleworth Moor, east of Manchester, which had led to the temporary evacuation of dozens of homes.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said it had 28 fire engines and 120 personnel battling both moorland blazes.

Smoke has darkened the skies above one of the country's most densely populated areas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
3 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet

Related Articles

Football England would find Sweden tough at World Cup: Eriksson
Football Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit
Football England's Kane says he can score in every World Cup game
Plateau Killings Nigerian students in Cambridge University protest over herdsmen crisis
World Cup 2018 Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exits signal changing of the guard
Football Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup KO
Football Mexico vote winner to face tough rival: the World Cup
Football Colombia 'not favourites' for World Cup match against England
Football England's Alli eager to take a penalty against Colombia

World

An activist helping to prepare a gay pride march in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rig has been severely beaten
In Ukraine Gay activist attacked ahead of pride march
Syrian refugees ride in a bus evacuating them from Lebanon at the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border on July 1, 2018
In Lebanon More Syrians leave for home
The attack on French troops underscores the fragile security situation in Mali as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29
In Mali 'Terrorists' attack French soldiers
Red Cross chief Peter Maurer met Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Myanmar Country not safe for Rohingya returnees: Red Cross chief