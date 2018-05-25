Home > News > World >

FARC deal looms large over Colombia presidential poll

In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll

Colombia votes Sunday in the first presidential election since the government's 2016 peace deal with the former rebel movement FARC -- an agreement the campaign's conservative frontrunner is determined to upend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright play

Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia votes Sunday in the first presidential election since the government's 2016 peace deal with the former rebel movement FARC -- an agreement the campaign's conservative frontrunner is determined to upend.

Opinion polls show 41-year-old senator Ivan Duque as the favorite, buoyed by support from the Democratic Center party of hardline ex-president Alvaro Uribe.

The latest opinion polls show Duque with 41 percent of voter preferences, some 12 points ahead of his nearest challenger, the leftist former Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro.

If the opinion polls are confirmed, neither candidate can win outright on Sunday and will face each other in a run-off on June 17.

That alone would be a staggering performance for Petro, a former member of the now disbanded M-19 rebel group, making him the first leftist politician to reach a second round in conservative dominated Colombia in recent years.

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, could be the first leftist to reach the run-off in recent years play

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, could be the first leftist to reach the run-off in recent years

(AFP)

The vote is taking place against a background of tentative change in the Latin American country where the peace deal, in effect for little more than a year, remains fragile.

The FARC has transformed into a political party which has thus far failed to win much popular support, but Colombia -- gripped by corruption and glaring inequality -- is still struggling to emerge from the longest armed conflict in the Americas.

The world's leading producer of cocaine, the country remains contorted by an ongoing struggle against a slew of armed groups vying for control of lucrative narco-trafficking routes in areas once dominated by FARC guerrillas.

Step towards peace

President Juan Manuel Santos, who forged the 2016 peace deal, said the election is "very, very important for this new Colombia that we are building, a Colombia in peace."

Facts and figured about Colombia's economy under outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos play

Facts and figured about Colombia's economy under outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos

(AFP)

Santos announced the deployment of an extra 155,000 troops to ensure security for the election, for which the country's last active rebel group, the ELN, has announced a ceasefire.

A former economist with the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Duque is still something of an unknown quantity after only four years in politics as a senator.

"As a politician, he is little known because he is under the wing of Uribe...Nobody knows yet whether he has his own ideas or if he will obey orders," said analyst Fabian Acuna of Javeriana University.

Duque wants to rewrite the peace treaty, which he believes was too lenient on former guerrilla leaders who waged a decades-long campaign of violence against Colombians.

Although the FARC polled only 0.5 percent in legislative polls, it was guaranteed 10 seats in parliament under the peace deal.

"What we Colombians want is that those who have committed crimes against humanity be punished by proportional penalties, which is incompatible with political representation, so that there is no impunity," Duque told AFP.

The young senator has pledged to eradicate "the cancer of corruption" and work to revive a sluggish economy, in campaign speeches which focused on the defense of traditional family values.

No more fear of the left

Petro drew bigger crowds to his rallies the longer his campaign went on, in what some analysts see as public support for the peace deal and the rehabilitation of FARC as a political party.

Factfile on Colombia, which is to hold presidential elections on Sunday play

Factfile on Colombia, which is to hold presidential elections on Sunday

(AFP)

"Society has overcome the fear of violence and terror, and what we are seeing today is the political expression of that, filling public places and drawing crowds," Petro told AFP in the final days of his campaign.

"His rise can be explained by the great polarization in the country, he being one of the polar opposites," said analyst Andres Macias, of Externado University.

Petro defends the peace deal with the FARC and continuing dialogue with the ELN. Duque has said he intends to suspend negotiations with the ELN.

But Petro has had to push back against attempts to taint him by association with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

His critics, including Duque, have been referring to him as a "Castro-Chavista", a reference to late Cuban president Fidel Castro and late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, and accuse him of being likely to lead Colombia down the road to populist ruin as Maduro has in neighboring Venezuela.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Max Schrems Landmark EU law is new weapon for data protection campaigner Schrems
In Australia 'Unprecedented' foreign interference: spy chief

World

Giuseppe Conte held a meeting with Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini to discuss their cabinet picks
Giuseppe Conte Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet
Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said at an economic conference in Russia that a gradual output increase could happen in the second half of the year to prevent any supply shocks
Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
The Swedish Academy has been in turmoil since November when Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by an influential figure with ties to the Academy
Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again
Rajoy was at the last three Champions League finals his team won in 2014, 2016 and 2017, but will not now be travelling to Kiev on Saturday to watch Real take on Liverpool
Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip