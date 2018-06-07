Home > News > World >

Facebook staff to learn Sinhala insults after Sri Lanka riots

In Sri Lanka Facebook staff to learn Sinhala insults after riots

Three months after Sri Lanka was rocked by deadly anti-Muslim riots fuelled by online vitriol, Facebook is training its staff to identify inflammatory content in the country's local languages.

  • Published:
Sri Lankan authorities temporarily blocked Facebook in March as incendiary posts by Buddhist hardliners fanned religious violence that left three people dead play

Sri Lankan authorities temporarily blocked Facebook in March as incendiary posts by Buddhist hardliners fanned religious violence that left three people dead

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three months after Sri Lanka was rocked by deadly anti-Muslim riots fuelled by online vitriol, Facebook is training its staff to identify inflammatory content in the country's local languages.

The social network has been seeking penance in Sri Lanka after authorities blocked Facebook in March as incendiary posts by Buddhist hardliners fanned religious violence that left three people dead and reduced hundreds of mosques, homes and businesses to ashes.

Until the week-long ban, appeals to Facebook to act against the contagion of hate speech had been met with deafening silence, at a time when the California-based tech giant was reeling from unprecedented global scrutiny over fake news and user privacy.

Soldiers were brought in to guard mosques in the capital Colombo amid fears that anti-Muslim riots in the central region of Kandy could spread to other areas of the island play

Soldiers were brought in to guard mosques in the capital Colombo amid fears that anti-Muslim riots in the central region of Kandy could spread to other areas of the island

(AFP/File)

"We did make mistakes and we were slow," Facebook spokeswoman Amrit Ahuja told AFP in Colombo.

The dearth of staff fluent in Sinhala -- the language spoken by Sri Lanka's largest ethnic group -- compounded the issue, with government officials and activists saying the oversight allowed extremist content to flourish undetected on the platform.

Ahuja said Facebook was committed to hiring more Sinhala speakers but declined to say how many were currently employed in Sri Lanka.

"This is the problem we are trying to address with Facebook. They need more Sinhala resources", said the island's telecommunications minister Harin Fernando.

Since the violence broke out in March, two high-level delegations from the company have visited Sri Lanka, where ethnic divisions linger after decades of war, to assure the government of its intent.

Ahuja said Facebook was working with civil society organisations to familiarise its staff with Sinhala slurs and racist epithets.

Sinhala extremists used the social network to recruit rioters and organise their travel to the troubled area, from where violence later spread to other pockets play

Sinhala extremists used the social network to recruit rioters and organise their travel to the troubled area, from where violence later spread to other pockets

(AFP/File)

Complex local nuances have added to the challenge. The word for "brother" in Tamil -- also an official language in the country -- can be a derogatory term in Sinhala when a slight inflection is used.

Desperate measures

Fernando said the decision to impose an island-wide blackout on Facebook -- used by one in three Sri Lankans -- was taken as a last resort to prevent an escalation of violence.

Buddhist monks freely shared images of masked men attacking mosques and urged others to do the same in the weeks before the riots erupted in Kandy.

Sinhala extremists used the social network to recruit rioters and organise their travel to the troubled area, from where violence later spread.

A meme in Sinhala, which remained online for weeks, urged death to all Muslims, including children.

A man who reported it to Facebook was told it did not violate "specific community standards".

In addition to government warnings, Fernando told AFP that Facebook users lodged thousands of complaints over extremist content, but were met with silence.

"It was not something that I liked doing. But if we didn't block Facebook, the violence would have spread out of control," he said.

Eventually the army was given special powers to restore order under the first state of emergency declared in the 21-million-strong nation since the end of the civil war in 2009.

'Action needed'

Ahuja said Facebook has since taken down "hate figures and organisations" in Sri Lanka including the Bodu Bala Sena, a radical Buddhist outfit that is blamed for attacks against Muslims in recent years.

Its spokesman Dilantha Withanage complained the group and its leader -- the notorious extremist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara -- were being unfairly targeted.

"We can't even post a photo of venerable Gnanasara on Facebook," Withanage told AFP.

But videos of his sermons can still be seen on the social network. Other extremists have also slipped through the cracks, activists say, despite repeated requests to have their accounts removed.

Last year another extremist Buddhist group, Sinhale Jathika Balamuluwa, urged followers via Facebook Live to storm a UN compound sheltering Rohingya Muslims. Police had to be called in to protect the refugees from the mob.

Several Facebook pages for the group have been blocked in Sri Lanka but the same content can be viewed under alternate names, activists say.

"Facebook is only now being held to account over things that since 2013 were evident...(to) us," said Sanjana Hattotuwa, a researcher who has studied Islamophobia on Facebook in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Centre for Policy Alternatives said Facebook needed to offer more than "cookie cutter" pledges to clean up its act.

"The time for promises has passed. Action is what's needed, and transparency and accountability," said Hattotuwa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan...bullet
2 In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praisesbullet
3 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet

Related Articles

In Bangladesh UN rights chief slams drug war
In Jerusalem Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore
In Kazakhstan New crew blasts off for ISS
German Chancellor Merkel predicts 'contentious' G7 summit with Trump
In Sweden Country marks national day with major military exercise
In Cameroon English speakers want terror law repeal and amnesty to end violence
Rohingya Crisis UN signs Myanmar access deal amid repatriation fears
Jens Stoltenberg EU-US trade row looms over NATO defence meet
In Italy Populists one step from power in final vote

World

Clara Maitse is one of hundreds of small-scale miners to have received licences to operate on a vast tract of land near Kimberley in the country's centre
South Africa's DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows
North Korean visitors walk past a painting depicting US soldiers torturing detainees at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities
In North Korea Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity'
Charismatic Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People's Party is stirring up the crowds and giving incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a run for his money in upcoming June 24 polls
In Turkey Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls
Turkish broadcaster Medyascope is an almost three-year-old alternative voice in an increasingly constricted media landscape in Turkey
In Turkey Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks