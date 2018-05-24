Home > News > World >

EU blasts British 'fantasy' on Ireland

In Europe EU blasts British 'fantasy' on Ireland

The EU on Thursday dismissed British "fantasy" on solving the Irish border problem after Brexit talks in Brussels this week and warned it would be hard to make progress by a key summit in June.

  • Published:
A pedestrian walks past a billboard in west Belfast on December 8, 2017 erected by Republican Party Sinn Fein calling for a special status for Northern Ireland with respect to Brexit and no hard borders in Ireland play

A pedestrian walks past a billboard in west Belfast on December 8, 2017 erected by Republican Party Sinn Fein calling for a special status for Northern Ireland with respect to Brexit and no hard borders in Ireland

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The EU on Thursday dismissed British "fantasy" on solving the Irish border problem after Brexit talks in Brussels this week and warned it would be hard to make progress by a key summit in June.

The warning by a senior EU official came as UK lawmakers said Britain may have to extend its post-Brexit transition period as far as 2023 to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said that they were "concerned" by the fact that Britain did not seem to accept the consequences of its decision to leave the EU.

"I have the impression the UK thinks everything has to change on the EU side so everything can stay the same for the UK," the official said, summing up three days of talks with British negotiators.

Brussels has said there needs to be progress on a solution by the June 28-29 EU summit to prevent the return of border checks between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

"Progress on Ireland seems elusive, substantive progress even more so," the official said.

The EU has proposed a "backstop" solution under which Northern Ireland would remain under the bloc's rules, but Britain says that would effectively create a border between the province and the rest of the UK.

British counter proposals for the whole of the country to stay in the EU's customs union after it leaves the bloc -- while leaving other EU regulations and the control of the bloc's top court -- are in return rejected by Brussels.

"We have to do away with the fantasy that there is an all-UK solution" of Britain staying in the customs union to avoid a hard Ireland border, the official said.

Britain also had unrealistic expectations on the extent of a future defence relationship, and on its wish to stay in the Galileo satellite navigation programme, the EU official added.

The official meanwhile said that the British negotiators had not formally mentioned any extension of the current transition period, which is due to run from Britain's departure in March 2019 until the end of 2020, and refused to comment on press reports.

Britain's Brexit parliamentary committee said in a report Thursday that the government's failure to draw up a Brexit blueprint may mean the country will be forced to remain in the EU's customs union past 2020.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet is in deadlock over two options for customs arrangements -- although the EU official said they expected formal British proposals within weeks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet

Related Articles

Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missiles
European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Car Imports Europe dismayed as US weighs auto tariffs
Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief
European Union Parliament chief fears rise of eurosceptics in 2019
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve
European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
Iran Deal 'No alternative' to nuclear deal, EU's Mogherini tells US

World

Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold frequent protests in Britain
Brexit UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs
Afghan students recite from the Quran in a mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad
United States Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official
US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un he is canceling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, in a letter released by the White House
US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim
The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work
In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire