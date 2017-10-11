Home > News > World >

Ethiopia :  Country devalues currency in competitiveness bid

Ethiopia Country devalues currency in competitiveness bid

Ethiopia will devalue its currency by 15 percent in a bid to boost demand for its major exports, a state-run media outlet reported Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Income from Ethiopia's top products, including coffee, has dropped in recent years because of low global commodities prices play

Income from Ethiopia's top products, including coffee, has dropped in recent years because of low global commodities prices

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ethiopia will devalue its currency by 15 percent in a bid to boost demand for its major exports, a state-run media outlet reported Tuesday.

Africa's second most-populous country is also one of its best economic performers, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimating in September that the economy had grown by 9 percent since 2016.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported the devaluation of the birr currency will take effect on Wednesday and is intended to boost demand for the country's flagging exports, including coffee, leather and gold.

Income from Ethiopia's top products has dropped in recent years because of low global commodities prices, contributing to a shortage of foreign exchange that has hampered the economy.

John Ashbourne, researcher at London-based Capital Economics, said the devaluation will increase costs of vital imports like fuel and machinery, but will give agricultural exports such as coffee and cut flowers an edge over East African competitors.

"In theory, it should boost the competitiveness of their exports, particularly compared to the Kenyan ones," Ashbourne told AFP.

One of Africa's poorest countries, agriculture makes up 85 percent of employment in Ethiopia, though the government is attempting to build up a manufacturing sector to transform the economy.

It has promoted Ethiopia's low cost of doing business despite concerns over the country's long-term stability after a wave of anti-government protests that ended last year.

The devalued currency may convince investors to give Ethiopia a second look, Ashbourne said.

"If you were thinking of setting up your shoe factory, or whatever it is, Ethiopia's advantage is that it's a low-cost destination. It's just become a lower cost destination," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
3 Ethiopia Country devalues currency in competitiveness bidbullet

Related Articles

In Ethiopia 'Hundreds' dead in ethnic clashes
Climate Change Time ticking as nations meet on Paris climate deal
Fayez al-Sarraj African leaders to hold new Libya talks
European Union Leaders urge migrant screening in Africa to stem Med crossings
In Italy Government to issue new guidelines after refugee evictions
In France 20 injured in migrant brawls
In Uganda More than one million South Sudan refugees
IMF's Lagarde US tax overhaul 'desperately needed'
In Portugal Socialists claim 'historic' win in municipal vote
Emmanuel Macron French president outlines plan for Europe revival from Athens

World

Eminem.
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
French President Emmanuel Macron wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel to help him reform the Europe Union
Emmanuel Macron French President urges Merkel to fight for EU revival
A helicopter overflies the Cadereyta prison where a riot left at least 13 inmates dead, in Nuevo Leon state, north-eastern Mexico, on October 10, 2017
In Mexico Thirteen dead in prison as authorities put down riot
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM threatens to suspend Catalonia's autonomy