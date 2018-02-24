Home > News > World >

Estonia marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration

Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration

Estonia on Saturday celebrated 100 years since declaring independence with a military parade and other festivities in the Baltic state, which is now firmly ensconced in the West, though tensions remain with neighbour Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin play

Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Estonia on Saturday celebrated 100 years since declaring independence with a military parade and other festivities in the Baltic state, which is now firmly ensconced in the West, though tensions remain with neighbour Russia.

Flag-waving Estonians watched the parade in capital Tallin, with about 11,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles from both the domestic army and other NATO countries taking part in a show of strength.

Along with fellow Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia declared independence in 1918 as the Tsarist Russian empire collapsed during World War I.

But it was annexed by the Soviet Union under a 1939 deal with Nazi Germany in World War II.

The nation of 1.3 million people then broke free from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991.

"The independence and freedom of our people has never been and should not be taken for granted," General Riho Teras, Estonia's chief of staff, said at the parade.

"The war of independence sent a clear message: anything is possible if a nation really wants it," he said, referring to the 1918-1920 war with the Russian empire.

Tensions with Russia remain, and the largely secular country joined NATO and the European Union in 2004.

Relations have been particularly strained by Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russia rebels and the government.

Festivities to mark the centenary will run until 2020 and include concerts and exhibitions.

Estonia announced Thursday that US President Donald Trump will welcome his Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts in Washington on April 3 to discuss security and economic ties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump Baltic presidents to visit US President on April 3
UNICEF Babies born in poorest countries still face 'alarming' risks
Lithuania Government celebrates 100 years of independence
Pulse List 5 strange Valentine's Day traditions from around the world
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
In Lithuania Russia deploying ballistic missiles to Baltic enclave
Entertainment Gene Sharp, global guru of nonviolent resistance, dies at 90
Strategy 13 ways other countries are leaving the US in the dust
UEFA Nations League Germany and France drawn in same group; Spain put alongside England, Croatia
Tech The former 'mighty eagle' of the company behind 'Angry Birds' wants to build a $15 billion tunnel from Finland to Estonia

World

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote
Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
A party congress for Cameroon's main opposition Social Democratic Front held in the western city of Bamenda
In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate