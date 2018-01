news

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe on Friday ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Currently there is no need,” Mnangagwa said about the possibility of forming a coalition with Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change.

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 following a de facto military coup after which veteran leader Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.