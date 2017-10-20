Home > News > World >

Emmanuel Macron :  Russian President plans to commemorate May '68 Paris riots

Emmanuel Macron Russian President plans to commemorate May '68 Paris riots

The protests by leftwing radicals that sparked street battles with police and a paralysing nation-wide strike ignited brief fears of revolution...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An injured student is helped following clashes between riot police officers and students during a demonstration in Paris on May 6, 1968 play

An injured student is helped following clashes between riot police officers and students during a demonstration in Paris on May 6, 1968

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

How to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 1968 student riots in Paris, an event that shook France and still divides the public and political class? President Emmanuel Macron will have a go next year, his office said Friday.

The protests by leftwing radicals that sparked street battles with police and a paralysing nation-wide strike ignited brief fears of revolution and spooked then-president Charles de Gaulle.

But while the events form a fabled moment of modern history and have been retold endlessly on screen and in literature, witnesses, academics and generations since have never been able to agree on what exactly they signified or resulted in.

Macron, who was born nine years after 1968 but is a keen student of French history, intends to seize on the half-century anniversary to deliver a speech on how utopian thought has been lost in modern politics.

The centrist leader hopes to "think about this moment and draw some conclusions which are not pro- or anti- but take into account how events influence mentalities today," an aide told AFP.

His Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande, reflecting views common on the French left, saw the riots as an expression of "youthful aspiration" and the chafing of an idealistic generation against France's rule-bound society.

Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, a rightwinger who held power from 2007-2012, once promised to "liquidate the heritage of May '68", which challenged the moral order of the time as well as the authority of the state.

"Should we commemorate 1968? I really don't know, but what I can say is that it is part of our history," centre-right lawmaker Thierry Solere said on the Public Senat channel on Friday.

"It helped liberate things within French society, and then it perhaps broke something that you need to protect in a society."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Syria 16 dead in 'Russian' air strikesbullet
3 United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'bullet

Related Articles

In Catalan EU swings behind Madrid in escalating crisis
Macron Protests on the wane against French President's labour reforms
In France Protests on the wane against Macron's labour reforms
In Catalan Merkel, Macron back Spain in crisis
May PM seeks to charm EU summit with offer on citizens after Brexit
Theresa May May to urge EU leaders to speed up Brexit talks
Brexit EU toughens conditions on gesture to May
Harvey Weinstein Company says in talks to sell movie studio

World

Catalan separatists have starting withdrawing cash from banks
Spain Country urges polls as pressure mounts on Catalan separatists
Director of Education Reform Initiative Batuhan Aydagul speaks during an interview with AFP in Istanbul on October 14, 2017
In Turkey Pupils go to school under shadow of political row
Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky has published a best-selling trilogy of Russian history in which he presents a glossy nationalist version of the country's past
Vladimir Medinsky Russian minister keeps doctorate despite plagiarism claims
A month after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, people collect water while others bathe using an improvised pipe system drawing on a mountain creek
Puerto Rico Country mostly in the dark one month after hurricane