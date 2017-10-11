Home > News > World >

Eminem :  Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video

Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video

He also excoriated Trump for his responses to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper Eminem struck out at President Donald Trump in a video that played at the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday, accusing the president of racism, hypocrisy, disrespect of military veterans and more in almost 5 minutes of furious freestyle rap.

He also excoriated Trump for his responses to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The video, titled “The Storm,” was filmed in Detroit as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards’ traditional cyphers, in which rappers typically aim to deliver showy verses in a group setting. In his solo appearance, Eminem, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap, name-drops Colin Kaepernick (“This is for Colin/ball up a fist”), Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Stephen K. Bannon. He appears to reference Sen. John McCain (“Unless you’re a POW who’s tortured and battered/'cause to him you’re zeroes/'cause he don’t like his war heroes captured.”)

Kaepernick expressed his support on Twitter with a raised fist emoji.

Eminem also ripped into his fans who are Trump supporters.

“And any fan of mine/who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/you’re either for or against/and if you can’t decide/who you like more and you’re split/on who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this,” he raps, before giving the middle finger to the camera.

Eminem, who has never shied away from a feud, has made Trump a target before. In August, during a performance at the Reading Festival in the United Kingdom, Eminem told the crowd that he “can’t stand” the president before leading them in an obscene anti-Trump chant. Days earlier, at a concert in Glasgow, the rapper wore a shirt reading “FACK TRUMP” and made similar comments about the president before performing his song “White America.” (“See the problem is/I speak to suburban kids/who otherwise would’ve never knew these words exist.”)

But in an earlier era, the two men appeared together amicably. Ahead of the 2004 presidential election, Trump made a cameo in the Eminem concert special “The Shady National Convention,” which aired on MTV. “I know a winner when I see one,” Trump said in an endorsement of Eminem’s alter-ego, Slim Shady. “Donald Trump is telling you right now Slim Shady is a winner. He’s got brains, he’s got guts and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote.”

The rapper’s dense, blistering lyrics have courted controversy in the past, with some accusing him of writing homophobic and misogynistic verses.

And this is not the first time that Eminem has tackled politics in his songs: He has also taken aim at Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush. Last October, he released the freestyle track “Campaign Speech,” in which he called Trump “a loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button.”

Eminem is thought to be gearing up for the release this year of his eighth major-label album and first since “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” in 2013. (A longtime producer for the rapper said earlier this month that the new music was “done.”) In the last few years, he has popped up for occasional guest verses and soundtrack songs — he is featured on Pink’s “Revenge,” out Friday — but has largely remained in the shadows, away from celebrity and social media.

“Sometimes I think that if I get comfortable or set in my ways of doing something, maybe I should step back for a minute and figure out how to mix it up a little bit,” he told The New York Times in 2015.

Other hip-hop artists and rappers have also targeted the president in their lyrics and music videos. California rapper YG released a single last August called “FDT,” in which he repeatedly curses Trump’s name. Kendrick Lamar lashed out at Trump in his tracks “The Heart Part 4” and “XXX.” Snoop Dogg’s music video “Lavender,” in which the rapper aimed a toy pistol at a clown resembling Trump, earned a rebuke and a call for “jail time!” from the president himself in March.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
3 Ethiopia Country devalues currency in competitiveness bidbullet

Related Articles

TIFF Borg, McEnroe epic tennis match opens the Toronto film festival
MTV EMA 2017 Wizkid and Davido nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards
Joyce Olong Meet this brilliant emerging artist who has got nothing but great music to offer
M.I. Abaga Rapper's interview on Loose Talk Podcast is why Nigerian musicians need to engage the media
Music DJ Enimoney - 'Juice' refix
Daramola 'Lagos city wave' [Video]
Music Daramola - 'Lagos city wave'
Pulse Album Review Big Sean is growing fast and moody in “I Decided.” album
Bankroll Fresh Rapper shot dead outside recording studio
Michael Jackson, Eminem, Linkin Park, 50 Cent Here are the 30 most timeless songs according to Spotify

World

French President Emmanuel Macron wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel to help him reform the Europe Union
Emmanuel Macron French President urges Merkel to fight for EU revival
A helicopter overflies the Cadereyta prison where a riot left at least 13 inmates dead, in Nuevo Leon state, north-eastern Mexico, on October 10, 2017
In Mexico Thirteen dead in prison as authorities put down riot
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM threatens to suspend Catalonia's autonomy
A banner with a picture of Dalal Mughrabi, who led a deadly attack on an Israeli bus in 1978
Belgium Country suspends aid for Palestinian schools over name row