Home > News > World >

East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation

Shinzo Abe East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation

East Asian powers on Wednesday threw their weight behind breakneck diplomacy to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons, setting aside their differences on the process to endorse an intra-Korean deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan has by far the hardest line of the three countries on North Korea play

Japan has by far the hardest line of the three countries on North Korea

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

East Asian powers on Wednesday threw their weight behind breakneck diplomacy to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons, setting aside their differences on the process to endorse an intra-Korean deal.

Japan's Prime Minister is hosting his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as preparations for a summit between Washington and Pyongyang heat up.

On Wednesday, top US diplomat Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang to prepare for the summit, which builds on talks between the two Koreas and a deal signed in the truce village of Panmunjom last month.

Moon said the three Asian leaders had agreed to endorse the outcome of the neighbours' talks.

"We reached the common recognition that the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, (and) the permanent establishment of peace and development of the intra-Korean relations are crucial," he said in a statement after the trilateral talks.

"I would like to thank the leaders for welcoming and supporting the Panmunjom declaration," he added -- a position the trio are expected to formalise in a joint statement later Wednesday.

At the historic Panmunjom summit less than two weeks ago Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue a permanent peace treaty and also vowed to work towards the "complete denuclearisation" of the divided peninsula.

But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

Pyongyang has long wanted to see an end to the US military presence and nuclear umbrella over the South, but it invaded its neighbour in 1950 and is the only one of the two Koreas to possess nuclear weapons.

Japan has by far the hardest line of the three countries on North Korea, and has found itself largely watching from the sidelines as the diplomatic frenzy unfolds.

It has been left uneasy by the pace of events, and by what it sees as an unwarranted softening towards an untrustworthy Pyongyang.

After the talks, Abe said he hoped to see the international community press "North Korea to take concrete steps towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and peace and stability in northeast Asia".

He also once again called for a resolution to the hugely emotive issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by the North.

"If the issues of abduction and nuclear and missile programmes are comprehensively resolved and if the North Korea follows the right path, we will aim for the normalisation of relations," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet

Related Articles

Korea Summit Symbolism on menu at dinner
North Korea Kim and Moon: the heir born to rule and the escapee's son
In North Korea Hopes for peace as Kim takes historic step to inter-Korean summit
Mike Pompeo Senate panel narrowly recommends Trump's nominee as US diplomatic chief
Kim Jong Un North Korean leader's 'bitter sorrow' after fatal China tourist crash
Cho Yang-ho Korean Air boss apologises as hot-tempered daughters resign
North Korea Empty promises? Country watchers greet Kim move with skepticism
In North Korea Key steps in weapons development
North Korea Nuclear declaration: what it does and does not mean
Kim Jong Un 'Treasured sword': What president said about N. Korea's nukes

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Viktor Vekselberg, left, has reportedly been questioned by FBI agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's US affiliate paid to President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney
Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report
US ambassador to the United Nations, pictured at UN headquarters this week, is pushing for Latin American pressure on Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro US to push to isolate Venezuela until country's president leaves power
Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa was seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election