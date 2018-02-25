Home > News > World >

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikes in n Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikes

The quake hit early on Monday morning in a central region of the country's main island of New Guinea at a depth of 35 kilometres.

  • Published:
Pedestrians walk down a street that leads to the Yun Tsui building on Friday play

Pedestrians walk down a street that leads to the Yun Tsui building on Friday

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 has struck Papua New Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit early on Monday morning in a central region of the country's main island of New Guinea at a depth of 35 kilometres.

About a half an hour later a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 in the same area with a depth of 39 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre showed that there was no threat of a tsunami for Australia.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet
3 Syria Violence Pope calls for immediate haltbullet

Related Articles

Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14
In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crash
In Mexico Strong quake shakes Country, no reports of damages
Iran Crash Update 66 feared dead as plane crashes into mountains
Natural Disaster Medium intensity earthquake shakes SW Mexico, scaring residents
Oxfam Organisation says former Haiti director admitted hiring sex workers
Justin Forsyth UNICEF number two resigns after complaints of inappropriate behavior
UNICEF Agency's number two faced complaints at Save The Children

World

A man walks through the rubble of buildings damaged by Syrian regime air strikes in Douma, the main town in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
Romanian protesters hold a banner reading "We fight for justice, they fight for corruption" during a demonstration in Bucharest on Sunday
In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief
The ELN began peace talks with the Colombian government in 2017, but they were suspended in January 2018 following an attack
In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Emma Gonzalez (L), who has spoken passionately for gun reform after 17 people were shot dead at her Florida school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, walks with others to campus on February 25, 2018, for the first time since the murders
Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school