Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai police

Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai police

Sridevi -- one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema -- died Saturday night in Dubai, where she had been attending her nephew's wedding.

  • Published:
A picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor stands outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, as mourners gather there following her death

A picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor stands outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, as mourners gather there following her death

(AFP)
Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who died in Dubai at the weekend aged 54, drowned in her hotel bathtub after passing out, Dubai police said Monday.

"The death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai police tweeted, citing a post-mortem.

Initial reports had cited a heart attack as the cause of her death.

Police have now referred the case to the public prosecutor.

Her body was due to be flown back to Mumbai on Monday on a charter flight.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi appeared in around 300 films and was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her service to the film industry.

