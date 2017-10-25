Home > News > World >

Donald Trump :  US President keeps focus on retiring senators, who had ‘zero chance of being elected’

Donald Trump US President keeps focus on retiring senators, who had ‘zero chance of being elected’

Two of Trump’s early morning Twitter posts Wednesday were about Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

  • Published:
US President Donald Trump shot back on Twitter, a day after Republican senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker described him as having a "flagrant disregard" for truth and decency and of "debasing" the nation play

US President Donald Trump shot back on Twitter, a day after Republican senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker described him as having a "flagrant disregard" for truth and decency and of "debasing" the nation

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on two retiring Republican senators Wednesday and said that a recent meeting with lawmakers in his party was mostly a “love fest with standing ovations.”

Two of Trump’s early morning Twitter posts Wednesday were about Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who have announced they would not run for re-election.

“They had zero chance of being elected,” Trump said. “Now act so hurt & wounded.”

Flake announced his retirement Tuesday. The senator, who has been outspoken against Trump for months, is the fourth prominent Republican to issue a stinging and recent rebuke against Trump’s presidency and style of governing.

Senate Republicans cannot afford to lose any support from their own party if they want to pass significant tax legislation that the president has promised for months.

Flake told CNN on Wednesday that he had decided not to run because he did not think he could be re-elected in a Republican primary race in Arizona. Flake would have faced Kelli Ward, a far-right former Arizona state senator.

“I couldn’t run the kind of race that I would be proud of and win in a Republican primary at this time,” Flake told CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday. “The politics in that way has changed. You can be conservative on policy and it doesn’t matter, it seems, as much as being with the president or not criticizing him, even if you think he’s wrong.”

Corker would have been a heavy favorite for re-election in Republican-tilted Tennessee. The senator has said Trump had repeatedly encouraged him to run again and even volunteered to come down for an early rally to ward off any potential challengers.

Corker has become a favorite target of Trump’s Twitter attacks since the senator criticized the president’s remarks after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. Corker has called Trump’s White House an “adult day care center.”

Both Corker and Flake have said that some of their colleagues have privately expressed similar concerns about Trump.

“Privately, a number of my colleagues have expressed concern about the direction of our politics and the behavior of the president,” Flake told CNN. “I think in the coming months you’ll have more people stand up.”

The president said that Corker and Flake are outliers and that he received a standing ovation during Tuesday’s lunch, which was closed to the public.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trapbullet
2 Netanyahu Israel, Germany sign submarine dealbullet
3 United States US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attackbullet

Related Articles

Rex Tillerson US sanctions target Iran's 'malign behaviours'
Rex Tillerson US worried about Pakistan government stability
Rex Tillerson US worried about Pakistan government's stability
Thai Nguyen University Vietnam student activist jailed for six years
United States US Congress passes $36.5bn in hurricane, wildfire aid
In US Authorities to resume refugee admissions; 11 countries blocked
Capitol Hill Anti-Trump headwinds roil Congress as Republicans blast president
In US Senator announces exit, says won't be 'complicit' with Trump

World

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declares a new reality for the ultra-conservative kingdom
Mohammed Bin Salman Crown prince pledges 'moderate' Saudi Arabia
Arizona Republican Jeff Flake unleashed a fierce broadside at President Donald Trump as he delivered a resignation speech on the Senate floor
Capitol Hill Anti-Trump headwinds roil Congress as Republicans blast president
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia vetoed a US-drafted resolution to extend investigations into who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria
Russia Country vetoes UN resolution on extending Syria gas attacks probe
Protesters want the human rights activists on trial in Turkey freed
Turkey Country's trial of activists in Amnesty case opens