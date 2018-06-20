Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake?

Mexico Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded

After Mexico scored a goal to defeat defending champions Germany in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, a tweet suggesting that celebrating fans had triggered an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City went viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree play

A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After Mexico scored a goal to defeat defending champions Germany in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, a tweet suggesting that celebrating fans had triggered an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City went viral.

But according to experts, no such earthquake occurred.

WHAT ARE WE ARE VERIFYING?

"The earthquake detected in Mexico city was artificial in origin. Possibly caused by mass jumping during Mexico's World Cup goal. At least two sensors in Mexico City detected it at 11:32," said the tweet, by an institution calling itself SIMMSA -- the Department of Seismology and Volcanology of the Institute for Geological and Atmospheric Research.

The story of the "earthquake" caused by jubilant Mexican fans was picked up by media outlets around the world.

WHAT DO WE KNOW?

The public institution that monitors seismic activity in Mexico, the National Seismological Service (SSN), did not announce any earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.

Xyoli Ramirez Campos of the Geophysics Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a member of the SSN, said that although movements by large groups of people can create vibrations that are picked up by seismographs, they would not resemble the spike caused by an earthquake.

"For example, when (university football team) the Pumas play, and more than 60,000 people are jumping at the same time, it creates a detectable signal," she told AFP.

"But that is reflected as vibrations on the graph, not an earthquake."

A similar phenomenon occurs during FC Barcelona matches, said Spanish geologist Javier Carmona of the Complutense University in Madrid.

"Every time Barca scores a goal, the Institute of Earth Sciences in Barcelona detects the same thing. But it's not right to say that it's generated an earthquake," he said.

"It's not true that Mexico's goal caused an earthquake. On a seismograph, it would appear as a signal with a different frequency from an earthquake."

Ramirez Campos said she was unaware of SIMMSA's existence until its tweet went viral.

"It's not a site that's known within the seismological community," she said.

WHAT CONCLUSION CAN BE DRAWN?

The mass movements of large crowds of people can be detected by seismographs, but they do not trigger earthquakes. There is no evidence an earthquake took place in Mexico City on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
3 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet

Related Articles

North America Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid
In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Argentina Country faces historic vote on legalizing abortion
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
2026 World Cup US, Mexico and Canada win race to host tournament
Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat
In Mexico 6 police officers killed
In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
Donald Trump US president slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation
In Mexico Running for office can be a 'death sentence'

World

Diosdado Cabello, pictured here in May 2017, was elected by a show of hands of the 545-member Assembly and replaces Delcy Rodriguez, a former foreign minister who President Nicolas Maduro last week appointed as his vice-president
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela President's ally named leader of Venezuela's ruling assembly
President Evo Morales will soon unveil Bolivia's new presidential palace
Evo Morales In impoverished Bolivia, president's new palace an eyesore for some
House Democrat Juan Vargas participated in a loud and rare protest against a sitting president by US lawmakers inside the US Capitol. Vargas and other Democrats were protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, who was meeting with Republicans
In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic rage on immigration
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hopes members will show unity at a summit next month, but acknowledges differences in view
NATO Alliance members will show unity despite differences - Stoltenberg