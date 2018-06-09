Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive': Putin

Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'

Russian President said that dialogue with Donald Trump could be "constructive", in comments released after his US counterpart called for Russia to be re-admitted to the exclusive Group of Seven club of nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump has called for Russia to be re-admitted to the Group of Seven club play

Trump has called for Russia to be re-admitted to the Group of Seven club

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that dialogue with Donald Trump could be "constructive", in comments released after his US counterpart called for Russia to be re-admitted to the exclusive Group of Seven club of nations.

Trump is "a serious-minded person who knows how to listen to people and respond to their arguments," Putin said in a Russian television interview, the full version of which will air Saturday.

"This leads me to believe that dialogue may prove to be constructive," the Russian leader added.

Trump, before jumping on Air Force One to fly to Canada which is hosting the G7 summit, called for a return to the body's pre-2014 "G8" formula.

"They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table," the US leader said before boarding the presidential jet.

Moscow was expelled from the rich nations' club, which sees itself as a guarantor of rules-based order and the global economy, over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

And on the sidelines of their summit, European leaders scrambled to agree on a common position strongly opposing Russian re-admission.

The last meeting between Trump and Putin was a brief exchange in Vietnam last November.

In early April, Kremlin aide Vladimir Ushakov said Trump had proposed a meeting with Putin during a telephone call.

US-Russian relations have been hit by years of disagreement over the Syrian conflict, Russia's annexation of Crimea and its involvement in eastern Ukraine.

Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is another bone of contention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet

Related Articles

In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosques
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight
Boris Johnson UK's secretary warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest
Maldives Country sets presidential vote with opposition in jail or exile
Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer
North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ

World

Deadly attacks on Afghan security personnel and civilians have increased but some senior NATO and US officials believe a ceasefire announced by Kabul could open the way to a peace breakthrough
In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
After arriving to the Stockholm district court early Friday, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven denied having any knowledge of bribes related to the Brazil arms deal but admitted to having promoted the sale of the Swedish aircraft before he was prime minister
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
Somali soldiers gather at the site of a car bomb explosion which killed at least four people outside of the Somali Parliament in Modadishu on March 25, 2018
In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
Cardenal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement after a meeting June 7, 2018 in Managua with Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence