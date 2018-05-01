Home > News > World >

Death toll up to 7 after Swiss Alps storm

Swiss Alps Death toll up to 7 after storm

A fifth person has died after a group of 14 skiers were caught up in a storm, police said Tuesday, after the bodies of two climbers were also found elsewhere in the Swiss Alps.

  • Published:
A fifth member of a party of skiers caught by bad weather in the Pigne d'Arolla area of the Swiss Alps has died play

A fifth member of a party of skiers caught by bad weather in the Pigne d'Arolla area of the Swiss Alps has died

(POLICE CANTONALE VALAISANNE/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A fifth person has died after a group of 14 skiers were caught up in a storm, police said Tuesday, after the bodies of two climbers were also found elsewhere in the Swiss Alps.

"Late in the evening on April 30, a fifth victim died," police in Valais canton said in a statement.

Bad weather in the Pigne d'Arolla area of the Swiss Alps on Sunday had caught the group of skiers by surprise.

The group had set out from the Dix rest-stop and had intended to make it to Vignettes to sleep, trekking along a route called The Serpentine.

The manager of a rest-stop in the remote mountain region sent out a call for help at dawn on Monday, triggering a major relief operation that involved seven helicopters, police said.

One person was found dead on the scene, and was believed to have died in a fall.

Three others died soon after they reached hospital, followed by the fifth death late Monday.

That person was likely among the five initially listed in critical condition by police.

Others in the group were merely suffering from "mild hypothermia".

The victims were Italian, French and German nationals, police said, adding that efforts were under way to formally identify them.

All the families had been informed of the tragedy, police said.

Police said separately that the bodies of two climbers, aged 21 and 22, were found further east Monday, in the Alps in Bern canton, after the alert was sounded late Sunday but the bad weather foiled rescue efforts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In US Nigerian president's visit to focus on security, economybullet

Related Articles

In Germany Family says no hope for billionaire lost in Swiss Alps
In Germany Billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB)
Finance One of Germany's richest men is missing in the Swiss Alps
Tech 18 accidental and unintended scientific discoveries that changed the world
In Switzerland Four skiers feared dead after Swiss avalanche
Finance Everyone at Davos is talking about 'Larry's letter'
Donald Trump US President takes 'America First' message to World Economic Forum elite
In Switzerland Heavy snowfall strands 13,000 tourists in Swiss Alps
In Britain Government arrests French suspect in Sarkozy financing probe

World

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro announcing the increase of the montly minimum wage
Five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
The daughters of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho have both resigned from their company posts following separate controversies
In South Korea Nut rage sister faces fruit juice questions
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for the country's top job but may find himself short of votes from lawmakers during a parliament session on Tuesday
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid
Activists hope the bottles containing food and USB sticks loaded with K-pop and news will reach North Koreans
In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and facts to N. Korea