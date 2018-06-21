Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18

In Venezuela Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18

Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday revised to 18 the death toll following a stampede at a crowded Caracas club over the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relatives of the victims of the night club "Los Cotorros" wait outside the morgue in Caracas on June 16, 2018 play

Relatives of the victims of the night club "Los Cotorros" wait outside the morgue in Caracas on June 16, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday revised to 18 the death toll following a stampede at a crowded Caracas club over the weekend.

The deaths occurred after a brawl broke out during a middle school graduation party and someone detonated the tear gas, sending more than 500 people rushing for the exits, said Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

"The tear gas canister did not cause the death of these 18 people," he told journalists. "It was the stampeded of 500 people in the place who did not have sufficient evacuation routes.

On Saturday, Reverol had said eight minors were killed in the incident.

On Wednesday he said eight people had been detained in connection to the case, including an adolescent who "confessed" to having set off the tear gas.

There have been several incidents with tear gas over the past year in Venezuela, but with no victims.

The country is grappling with a severe economic crisis and pressure for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, amid a collapse in the price of oil, leading to chronic food and medicine shortages.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
3 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space...bullet

Related Articles

European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
Robert Mugabe Forme president in Singapore for health check
European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials

World

Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across Algeria for the start of high school diploma exams in an effort to keep students from cheating
Algeria Country goes offline to stop students cheating
Finally, an end to the 'ordeal for Greece'?
Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
The UN's 15,000-strong MINUSMA force in Mali -- some Senagalese members are shown in Sevare in May -- has lost 104 peacekeepers since it began in 2013, including nine killed so far this year
United Nations Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises
Slovak farmers drove tractors into Bratislava during a protest against irregularities in EU farm subsidy payments
Andrej Kiska Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands