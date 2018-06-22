Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Death toll from Nicaragua protests rises to 212: rights body

In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights body

The death toll in Nicaragua during two months of anti-government unrest has risen to 212, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Friday, faulting President Daniel Ortega's government for "serious" human rights violations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An anti-government protester fires a home-made mortar during a demonstration in the Nicaraguan city of Masaya, one of the flashpoints in the crisis play

An anti-government protester fires a home-made mortar during a demonstration in the Nicaraguan city of Masaya, one of the flashpoints in the crisis

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The death toll in Nicaragua during two months of anti-government unrest has risen to 212, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said Friday, faulting President Daniel Ortega's government for "serious" human rights violations.

"Nicaragua has not fulfilled its international obligations to respect, protect and guarantee human rights in the context of the social protests that began on April 18," the rights body said in its report after its visit to the Central American country.

"On the contrary, the IACHR found that the state response has been characterized by the repression and criminalization of the demonstrators and the social movement they represent, which has resulted in serious violations of human rights," the 97-page document said.

The Washington-based group said more than 1,300 people had been wounded in the unrest.

Nicaragua's descent into chaos began when relatively small protests against now-scrapped social security reforms exploded into a popular uprising against Ortega, whose forces met demonstrators with a violent crackdown.

"State violence has been aimed at discouraging participation in demonstrations and quelling this expression of political dissent," the IACHR concluded, calling on Nicaragua's government to "reach a constitutional, democratic and peaceful solution to this human rights crisis."

The IACHR presented the report Friday during a special session of the Washington-based Permanent Council of the Organization of American States.

The latest round of negotiations aimed at ending Nicaragua's violence once again fell apart on Monday, with the country's influential Catholic bishops and civil groups accusing the government of failing to act on a promise to allow more probes from international organizations.

A onetime leftist guerrilla, Ortega led the country from 1979 to 1990 and then returned to the presidency in 2007, now serving his third consecutive term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Robert Mugabe Former president in Singapore for health checkbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Entertainment Jonathan Loaisiga makes a Yankees debut to remember
Nicaragua Crisis talks: Country agrees to allow probe of deadly unrest
In Nicaragua Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks
In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Nicaragua Top civic group calls strike as anti-president fury grows

World

A Taliban raid in southern Afghanistan is the latest fighting since their unprecedented three-day ceasefire over Eid ended
In Afghanistan Taliban kidnap 43 including road construction workers
Leopards are protected animals in Sri Lanka and they are also in the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered animals
In Sri Lanka Police seek villagers who beat leopard to death
General Motors plans to build its Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico for export to the United States
In Mexico GM to build new SUV
Mariela Castro Espin, daughter of former president Raul Castro, runs Cuba's National Sex Education Center
Cuba Country to get ready for same sex marriage: Castro daughter