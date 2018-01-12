Home > News > World >

Czechs weigh pro-Russian incumbent against liberals for president

Milos Zeman Czechs weigh pro-Russian incumbent against liberals for president

Polls show the divisive 73-year-old ex-communist leading the pack of nine candidates ahead of Jiri Drahos, the pro-European former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman and his four main challengers;Pavel Fischer (top left) Mirek Topolanek (top right), Michal Horacek (bottom left) and Jiri Drahos play

Incumbent Czech President Milos Zeman and his four main challengers;Pavel Fischer (top left) Mirek Topolanek (top right), Michal Horacek (bottom left) and Jiri Drahos

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Czechs head to the ballot box Friday and Saturday in a bellwether presidential election pitting anti-Muslim, pro-Russian incumbent Milos Zeman against his more liberal pro-European rivals.

Polls show the divisive 73-year-old ex-communist leading the pack of nine candidates ahead of Jiri Drahos, the pro-European former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

Although he is in pole position, the outspoken head of state -- who uses a cane to walk -- is unlikely to win an outright majority and is set to face a run-off vote on January 26-27.

A recent poll commissioned by Czech Television showed Drahos winning a second round with 48.5 percent of the vote against 44 percent for Zeman.

"Of course I'm nervous," Zeman told top-selling Czech daily Dnes on Thursday, adding that he expected a "difficult" run-off.

In a TV interview on Thursday, Zeman called on voters to go to the polls and use "common sense".

"They should ponder the candidates' pasts and work, not their promises."

Zeman's rhetoric echoes other populist-minded eastern EU leaders -- especially in Hungary and Poland -- at odds with Brussels over mandatory refugee quotas and various rules they see as attempts to limit national sovereignty.

He also has harsh anti-Muslim views, having once called the 2015 migrant crisis "an organised invasion" of Europe and insisted Muslims were "impossible to integrate".

Paradoxically, the country of 10.6 million people has received only 12 migrants under the EU quota system.

Drahos could not be more different. A mild-mannered liberal centrist whom critics have dubbed "wishy-washy", the physically-fit 68-year-old has called for Prague to "play a more active role in the EU".

"The president should bring good manners to the political scene," Drahos said in a TV debate on Thursday.

"The fish rots from the head down," he added.

Independent analyst Jiri Pehe said the vote showed "how society is polarised".

"It is a clash between... the post-communist part of society represented by Zeman and the other part, say, modern, pro-Western, which simply doesn't want this president any more," he told AFP.

Liberal democracy?

Zeman has won the backing of embattled billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who said on Thursday he saw the incumbent as "one of the most remarkable personalities" since the fall of communism in 1989.

"He lives for politics, not off of politics, he fights for our national interests," Babis told reporters, but called on Zeman to "unite, not divide" Czechs.

Babis, whose populist ANO movement scored a landslide win in general elections last October with its anti-corruption and anti-euro campaign, will need to be on good terms with the next president.

Potential coalition partners have shunned the Slovak-born tycoon who is facing police charges over EU funding fraud, making it impossible for him to form a majority government after Zeman tapped him for prime minister.

Babis appears set to lose a parliamentary confidence vote scheduled for January 16.

Pehe said a victory for Zeman might "pave the way for a deeper alliance with Andrej Babis, which could lead to a change in some basic parameters of liberal democracy in the country."

But the situation could change dramatically if Drahos wins.

"Drahos has made it very clear that a prosecuted man should not be prime minister," Pehe said.

Zeman's other rivals include ex-gambler and songwriter Michal Horacek, former right-wing premier Mirek Topolanek, and Vratislav Kulhanek, former head of Czech carmaker Skoda Auto.

Polling stations open at 1300 GMT on Friday and close at 2100 before reopening at 0700 GMT and closing at 1300 on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Donald Trump just confirmed that he's an unrepentant racistbullet
2 Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Libyan Navybullet
3 NAFTA As US-Canada tensions mount, Mexico is measured on agreementbullet

Related Articles

Milos Zeman Czechs weigh pro-Russian incumbent against liberals for president
In Czech Pro-Russian president faces liberal 'clash' in election
In Czech President could face stiff re-election challenge: poll
In Czech Republic Government resigns to give way to mogul
Andrej Babis Czech mogul loyalist elected parliament speaker
In Czech Czech president urges EU to end Russia sanctions
In Czech Mogul faces parliament amid tough government talks
In Czech Deadline to enter Czech presidential race passes
In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in vote
In Czech Lawmakers strip billionaire PM contender of immunity

World

Palestinian knifeman Ahmad Alhaw killed one and wounded six in the supermarket attack in Hamburg last July
Ahmad Alhaw Palestinian pleads guilty to Hamburg 'Islamist' knife attack
Hundreds of messages in Cyrillic, scribbled by Soviet soldiers as they battled Hitler's forces in wartorn Berlin, still adorn the walls of the German capital's iconic Reichstag parliament building
In Berlin Woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
Tunisian protesters take to the streets in the northern town of Siliana late on January 11, 2018
In Tunisia Citizens arrest over wave of unrest
Dozens of journalists have been arrested in Turkey after the failed coup bid in July 2016
In Turkey Country slams top court for 'wrong decision' on journalists