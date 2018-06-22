Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Czech Republic on track to be first post-communist with gay marriage

In Czech Republic Government on track to be first post-communist nation with gay marriage

The Czech government on Friday backed draft legislation that would make the country the first post-communist member of the European Union to legalise same-sex marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Czech Republic could become the first post-communist member of the EU to legalise same-sex marriage play

The Czech Republic could become the first post-communist member of the EU to legalise same-sex marriage

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Czech government on Friday backed draft legislation that would make the country the first post-communist member of the European Union to legalise same-sex marriage.

The legislation was drawn up by a group of 46 mostly leftist and centrist members of parliament from six of the nine parties in the lower house, including the populist ANO (Yes) party of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Alongside its "agreement with the bill", the government also called for "a broad social discussion" of the "sensitive subject" of same-sex marriage in a Friday statement.

Lawmakers from the rightwing ODS, the conservative KDU-CSL Christian Democrats and the far-right SPD have refused to back the bill that is expected to be tabled in parliament later this year.

"The fundamental principle of this amendment is to offer same-sex couples and their children the same dignity and protection of family life that (heterosexual) spouses and their children already enjoy," said ANO MP Radka Maxova, one of the lawmakers who drafted the legislation.

Lucie Zachariasova, an activist with the "We are fair" NGO, told the local CTK news agency that the Czech Republic could "become the first post-communist country allowing marriage for gay and lesbian couples".

The Czech Republic accorded legal status to gay and lesbian couples in 2006 with its law on registered partnerships, but marriage has so far been banned.

Most western EU states recognise gay marriage or some form of legal partnership between same-sex couples, but rights are more limited in eastern members.

Earlier this month, the European Court of Justice ruled in favour of Romanian gay man Relu Coman's right to have his US husband Robert "Clai" Hamilton live with him in Romania.

Ex-communist EU member Romania does not recognise same-sex marriage and had argued that Hamilton was not entitled to EU residency rights awarded to spouses.

The European court ruling means that same-sex partners of EU citizens have the right to live in any member state whatever their nationality, even in countries that do not recognise gay marriage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Robert Mugabe Former president in Singapore for health checkbullet

Related Articles

In Brussels Central European states to boycott migration meeting
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup 2018 opener
Football Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check
Football Croatia take on Nigeria in Russia's European bolthole
Football Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian upturn in Russia
Moscow Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence

World

Saudi Arabia won the day
OPEC Defusing row, organization agrees to output rise
Afghan refugee Hasmatullah Fazelpur has finally been granted refugee status
In Germany Afghan illegally expelled, granted asylum
People celebrate behind a barricade after the arrival of bishops of the Episcopal Conference and members of the Civic Alliance in Masaya
Daniel Ortega Opponents await president's next move after Nicaraguan bishops plea
Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party ruling party, has been convicted for a second time but said he would not resign
In Romania Ruling party chief defiant despite new jail term