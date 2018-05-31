Home > News > World >

Czech mogul to be named PM for second time on June 6

Andrej Babis Czech mogul to be named PM for second time on June 6

Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis said Thursday he would be named premier for the second time on June 6, eyeing a minority government with informal communist backing to guarantee a parliamentary majority.

  Published:
Czech Republic's populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who is heading a caretaker cabinet, says he will be once again named prime minister on June 6 play

Czech Republic's populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who is heading a caretaker cabinet, says he will be once again named prime minister on June 6

(POOL/AFP/File)
"Mr President told me he would appoint me as prime minister on June 6," Babis told reporters after meeting pro-Russian President Milos Zeman, his political ally.

Babis's ANO movement won 78 seats in the 200-member parliament in October's general election after campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket.

But Babis has so far failed to form a coalition with potential partners shunning him due to the criminal charges he faces for alleged EU subsidy fraud

He is now seeking a coalition with the leftwing Social Democrats (CSSD), which has 15 seats, with the party faithful expected to vote on the deal in a referendum whose results will be announced on June 15.

The new coalition would still need the parliamentary backing of the Communists whose 15 seats would earn them a role in government, albeit an informal one, for the first time since the collapse of the Communist regime in the former Czechoslovakia in 1989.

Babis's first attempt at forming a cabinet ended in January when his minority government of ANO members and unaffiliated experts failed to win a parliamentary confidence vote.

This minority cabinet has been allowed to govern as a caretaker administration until a new team is named, with Zeman promising to give Babis a second chance.

Police have charged Babis -- a food, chemicals and media tycoon and the second wealthiest Czech -- with alleged EU subsidy fraud to the tune of two million euros ($2.4 million).

The Slovak-born entrepreneur has also been dogged by allegations he once served as a Communist secret police agent. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

