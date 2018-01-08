Home > News > World >

Cyclone kills baby, 28 others, injures 3 in Madagascar

In Madagascar Cyclone kills baby, 28 others, injures 3

More than 16,000 pupils had classes suspended until Thursday, due to flooding and risk of landslides.

  • Published:
Cyclone kills baby, 28 others, injures 3 in Madagascar play

Cyclone Enawo

(USA Today)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A cyclone that hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend killed at least 29 people and injured three others while two people were reported missing, authorities said on Monday.

Tropical Cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar on Friday and Saturday, hitting mostly the eastern coast of the island with wind speeds of between 140-190 kph (87-119 mph).

The provisional report of cyclone Ava hitting Madagascar, (shows) 29 people were killed,” Melisa Venance, Communications Officer of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management, said.

The administrative region of Haute Matsiatra, located 400 km (250 miles) south of Antananarivo, said that among those killed were eight people from a family, who had been at a funeral vigil on Sunday when their house was hit by a landslide.

The bodies were searched for all night, and the corpses of eight people, including an 11-month-old baby, and the body of the deceased were found under rubble on Monday morning,” the post said.

The National Office of Risk and Disaster Management had earlier on Monday put the dead at least six, and that more than 13,000 people were displaced by the cyclone.

Also more than 16,000 pupils had classes suspended until Thursday, due to flooding and risk of landslides.

In March 2017, Cyclone Enawo struck Madagascar, killing at least 78 people on its vanilla-producing northeastern coast.

Enawo damaged around 30 per cent of the crop in the world’s biggest producer, which accounts for nearly half of the world’s crop.

But Georges Geeraerts, the president of the Group of the Vanilla exporters, said the cyclone Ava had not touched vanilla-producing areas and there had been “no impact” on production.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Macky Sall 13 killed in Casamance, Senegal's President orders probebullet
2 In Saudi Arabia 11 princes arrested for sit-in against paying billsbullet
3 Fire And Fury Steve Bannon reportedly apologises over comments on...bullet

Related Articles

In US Chaos at JFK airport with flood, storm backlog
In Philippines Storm death toll climbs to 133
In US 2017 the costliest year in history for natural disasters
In US 'Bomb cyclone' pounds northeastern, causes travel chaos
In Haiti In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for youth
Bali Flights resume as volcano-hit airport gets back to business
First joint France-China satellite to study oceans
Ireland Country closes schools as major storm approaches
Sea Turtles Sad fate from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
In Madagascar Deadly plague slowing down: authorities

World

Macron showed off his skills in a keynote speech at the Daminggong Palace in northern China
Emmanuel Macron French President wins Chinese fans with Mandarin lesson
The Palais Wilson in Geneva houses the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Woodrow Wilson Legacy of former US president's racism clouds UN human rights office
The statue will pass through the streets of old Manila, a journey that usually takes 20 hours or more
In Philippines Barefoot Catholics throng icon in huge procession
A dancer performs during the Samba School street parade at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro
In Brazil Rio counting down to carnival under party-pooper mayor