Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cyber war, Syria airstrikes feature in revamped RAF museum

Cyber War Syria airstrikes feature in revamped RAF museum

Visitors to Britain's revamped Royal Air Force Museum opening on Saturday can fend off cyber attacks, identify airstrike targets and practice landing jets on flight simulators.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A British Royal Air Force Tornado jet is one of the planes on display play

A British Royal Air Force Tornado jet is one of the planes on display

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Visitors to Britain's revamped Royal Air Force Museum opening on Saturday can fend off cyber attacks, identify airstrike targets and practice landing jets on flight simulators.

The north London attraction has been overhauled to mark the RAF's centenary this year, with celebrations culminating in a spectacular flypast over Buckingham Palace next month.

Its three new exhibitions look at the force's first hundred years, modern conflicts such as its ongoing campaign in Syria, and its future in the ever more hi-tech decades to come.

The centenary "was the opportunity to develop exhibitions that are much more engaging and up to date," the museum's chief executive Maggie Appleton told AFP.

The "RAF: First to the Future" section includes joystick-controlled simulator drone missions surveilling enemy movements and installations on the ground.

After identifying potential targets, visitors can weigh up the risks, including ethical and legal factors, before deciding whether to launch precision missile strikes.

The new exhibition feature could prove controversial.

Lindsey German, convenor of the anti-war Stop the War Coalition, told AFP: "There is something wrong with a museum encouraging simulation of precision bombing.

"We should be teaching these horrors, not imitating them."

Visitors can also play cyber-attack defence simulations, protecting information from falling into enemy hands.

The future section also showcases the F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, intended to be Britain's main strike aircraft until at least 2040. The first four arrived in Britain earlier this month.

Royal chopper

The new-look Hangar 1 focuses on the first 100 years of the RAF from its foundation in 1918, with the emphasis on human stories and interactive experiences.

It features the Sea King search and rescue helicopter used by Prince William during his 2010-2013 years as a chopper pilot in northwest Wales.

It has flight simulators, jet engine inventor Frank Whittle's blue-grey uniform and a giant Sunderland flying boat.

Three big hangars house the collection of around 120 classic planes such as the Spitfire fighter and the Lancaster and Vulcan bombers.

The third new section, in Hangar 6, is called "The RAF in an Age of Uncertainty", looking at its role from 1980 onwards.

The hangar has Tornado, Jaguar and Harrier planes used in action in multiple recent conflicts.

It looks at the RAF's role in Afghanistan and the current campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

"It's been a very busy period for the RAF over the past 40 years and the story of contemporary conflict wasn't told anywhere," Andrew Dennis, who curated the hangar, told AFP.

"It's post-Cold War but how it will be seen in the future, we're not sure. It's less nation state, more counter-insurgency. It's still a time of flux," he said.

The RAF centenary celebrations will culminate on July 10 with a flypast over Buckingham Palace of 100 aircraft from classic Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters to modern fighter jets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
2 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
3 Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake albumbullet

Related Articles

World We can't stop the hackers
In Sweden Country marks national day with major military exercise
Finance A war in cyberspace is already raging and could lead to 'armageddon' if banks get hit
Russia NATO tells country to stop meddling, in first talks since Skripal case
Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit
Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for 'total elimination' of nuclear weapons
World European powers make last-ditch appeal to save Iran nuclear deal
World Republicans on house intelligence panel absolve Trump campaign in Russian meddling
World Trump talked tough. But his strike on Syria was restrained

World

Mexicans in Moscow prepared for their Day of the Dead parade but were banned from staging the event outdoors as planned
Russia Day of the Dead fiesta on Red Square? Over my dead body
France 24 broadcasts in English on Russian satellite packages
In Russia Government accuses France 24 TV of breaking media law
A museum in Buenos Aires is dedicated to Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona Argentines caught between love and indifference for legend
US President Donald Trump said he will announce his next pick for the Supreme Court on July 9, 2018
Trump US President to announce Supreme Court pick July 9