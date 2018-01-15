Cranberries lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

Home > News > World >

(CNN)
The lead singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, has died in London on Monday, January 15, 2018.

According to a statement from her publicist published on CNN website, the 46-year-old O'Riordan, suddenly died.

The statement also gave no further details on the cause of the singer's death, who was  in London for a short recording session.

The Cranberries

The Cranberries, a popular Irish band from Limerick, rose to global fame in the mid-1990s with a string of hits, including "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams."

The group has reportedly sold more than 40 million albums worldwide before O'Riordan launched a solo project with her album "Are you Listening?" in 2007 before reuniting with the group in 2009.

In 2009, O'Riordan also teamed up with The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke and DJ Ole Koretsky to form the group D.A.R.K.

In 2017, the Cranberries' canceled many dates on their Europe and North America tour, with the band citing O'Riordan's ongoing back problems as the cause.

Tributes to late O'Riordan

Tributes have started pouring in as the late O'Riordan is been mourned across the world.

Leading the condolence and tribute is the Irish President Michael D. Higgins, who said O'Riordan's death was "a big loss" to the Irish arts community and he reflected on his initial introduction to the late vocalist through a Limerick politician.

"Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy's introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes," Higgins said in a statement.

Irish singer Hozier said: "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

