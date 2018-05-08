Home > News > World >

Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country

Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country

A US court on Monday blocked the government's plan to hand over to a third country an American citizen captured in Syria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The case of an American captured in Syria is a key test of how the administration handles US citizens detained abroad for supporting extremist organizations like the Islamic State group (IS) play

The case of an American captured in Syria is a key test of how the administration handles US citizens detained abroad for supporting extremist organizations like the Islamic State group (IS)

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A US appeals court on Monday blocked the government's plan to hand over to a third country an American citizen captured in Syria allegedly fighting for the Islamic State group.

In a two-to-one decision, a panel of judges at the US Court of Appeals in Washington left in place a lower court's injunction preventing the man, a dual US-Saudi national, from being turned over by the US military to the Saudi government.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been representing the man, known in court documents only as "John Doe," asked the court to block the transfer, arguing that he has not been charged with a crime and has the right to due process under US laws.

The US government maintains he is an "enemy combatant," which the man denies, and announced on April 17 that it intends to send him to a third country, which court documents implied was Saudi Arabia.

The court's reasoning for its decision to keep the injunction in place remained under seal.

"The appeals court's judgment vindicates due process, limits on executive authority, and the protection of an American's constitutional rights," said ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz in a statement.

"The president does not get a blank check to dispose of the liberty of US citizens just because international relations or military actions are involved."

The case is a key test for how the administration of President Donald Trump handles US citizens detained abroad for supporting extremist organizations like the Islamic State group (IS).

The man is the only known US citizen held as an alleged enemy combatant from the battlefields of Iraq and Syria.

Between 100 to 200 US nationals traveled to Syria and Iraq after 2010 to work and fight in IS's ranks, according to various estimates.

It is not clear why the government refuses to hand him over to the US justice system, as other Americans accused of terrorism have been.

But analysts think the Trump administration wants to avoid the fundamental question of whether an American caught fighting for IS has any rights.

The Justice Department on Monday said it would was reviewing the decision to see what steps it will take next.

"This individual's alleged activities with (IS) implicate numerous national security, law enforcement, international relations and foreign policy concerns," said spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

"Both domestic and international law confer on the US military broad discretion over battlefield operation, including the transfer of individuals captured on overseas battlefields."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
3 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet

Related Articles

In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism training
Macron France President at White House, Mount Vernon as state visit begins
In Iraq More than 300 sentenced to death for IS links
Emmanuel Macron French president clarifies Syria comments, says US and France united
In Syria Decision made on pullout, announcement soon: US intel chief
Trump President wants US troops to 'get out' of Syria
Pentagon 'Nothing has changed' in US mission in Syria
In Iraq State holds key to Yazidi return to Sinjar: ICG
NATO US urges Turkey to refocus its Syria fight against IS
NATO US says organization closing gaps in alliance unity

World

More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions (C) warned that people who enter the US illegally with a child will be prosecuted, and "that child will be separated from you"
Jeff Sessions US Attorney General says parents, children entering US illegally will be split
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, welcomes Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas to Caracas on May 7, 2018
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy
Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at sea
Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at sea