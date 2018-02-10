Home > News > World >

Colombian college students protest against miniskirt disapproval

In Colombian College students protest against miniskirt disapproval

The Pontifical Bolivarian University, known as UPB, had last month posted “advise” for female students, asking them to avoid wearing miniskirts to class so that they would not distract classmates and teachers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Students of a university in Medellin, northwest Colombia on Friday staged a peaceful protest against “sexism” after the school advised female students not to wear miniskirts, the school official said.

The Pontifical Bolivarian University, known as UPB, had last month posted “advise” for female students, asking them to avoid wearing miniskirts to class so that they would not distract classmates and teachers.

Students started an online campaign with the hashtag “#UPBEnFalda”, “UPB in miniskirts”.

A student, Helena Munera, tweeted that they were protesting not for the right to wear miniskirts but to put an end to messages that encouraged disrespect of women.

After the outcry across the campus, the UPB deleted the advice, saying it had been meant only as a general suggestion and advice.

The institution said it “respects the right to express personalities, and has never imposed a dress code on students.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Gabon Farmers fights elephant poachers with hi-tech tracker collarsbullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister lashes out at police as...bullet
3 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader's sister arrives in South Korea for...bullet

Related Articles

World Tillerson tries to soothe troubled allies in Latin America. It's not an easy sell
IK Ogbonna "Couple Goals" is the greatest illusion of 21st century," says actor's wife
Rex Tillerson Secretary of State to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis
World Pope Lauds Peru's Young, but Stays Silent on Church Sex Abuse
Colombian President Juan Manuel to seek new ceasefire with ELN guerrilla group
Tech Fentanyl, the powerful drug implicated in Tom Petty's death, is getting to the US from China via the postal service — here's how

World

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla upstaged Marit Bjoergen to win the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Charlotte Kalla First gold goes to Sweden, Koreas in spotlight
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for help for those whose livelihoods have been disrupted by global economic shifts
Justin Trudeau NAFTA must protect workers left behind by global economy
Athletes from North and South Korea march behind a unified flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Moon Jae-In S. Korea and North's ceremonial head of state to attend ice hockey match
An Israeli fighter jet crashes in northern Israel on February 10, 2018 after coming fire from Syrian air defences in one of the biggest confrontations between Israel and arch foe Iran in years
In Syria 'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets