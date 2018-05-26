Home > News > World >

Colombia to become first Latin American NATO 'global partner'

Colombia Country to become first Latin American NATO 'global partner'

Colombia will next week formally become NATO's first Latin American "global partner," President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners." play

In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners."

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia will next week formally become NATO's first Latin American "global partner," President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday.

Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a half-century of armed conflict with the former rebel movement FARC, said the move would improve Colombia's image on the world stage.

"We will formalize in Brussels next week -- and this is very important -- Colombia's entry into NATO in the category of global partner. We will be the only country in Latin America with this privilege," the president said in a televised address.

In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners."

Each country "has developed an Individual Partnership Cooperation Program" with the 29-country US-led alliance, with many contributing actively to NATO missions.

Colombia and NATO reached a partnership deal in May 2017 following the conclusion of the peace accord with FARC, now a political party.

According to NATO's website areas of cooperation include cyber security, maritime security, terrorism and its links to organized crime, as well as building the capacities and capabilities of the Colombian armed forces.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitman
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
Agence France-Presse AFP to launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese
Tech A submarine has discovered the 310-year-old 'holy grail' of shipwrecks, and it may carry $17 billion in treasure
World Cup 2018 Will Smith to perform official anthem at football competition
Politics Trump has been accused of going easy on authoritarian leaders — here's why the White House says Venezuela is different
World Maduro wins venezuela election amid widespread disillusionment
In Spain Brazen drug trafficking alarms south
Sports The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
Putin indirectly criticized his US counterpart for engaging in "trade wars"
Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE