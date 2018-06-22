Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Colombia recovers bodies believed to be of missing press team

Colombia Country recovers bodies believed to be of missing press team

Colombian authorities have recovered what they believe to be the bodies of a three-man Ecuadoran press team kidnapped and killed on the two countries' border.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relatives of journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paul Rivas and driver Efrain Segarra hold a press conference on April 1, 2018 in Quito play

Relatives of journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paul Rivas and driver Efrain Segarra hold a press conference on April 1, 2018 in Quito

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombian authorities have recovered what they believe to be the bodies of a three-man Ecuadoran press team kidnapped and killed on the two countries' border.

President Juan Manuel Santos said the bodies located by police in the country's south could be those of journalist Javier Ortega, 32, photographer Paul Rivas, 45, and their 60-year-old driver Efrain Segarra.

"I reiterate my condolences to the families and my repudiation of this heinous crime," said Santos.

Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Thursday that four bodies had been recovered, and that forensic police in Cali were expected to identify them Friday.

The three men, who worked for Ecuador's influential El Comercio newspaper, were kidnapped while covering a story on violence along the border, prompting both countries to send troops to hunt down the perpetrators.

Walter Patricio Artizala, better known as "Guacho," served as a rebel for 15 years in the now-defunct FARC movement and heads the Oliver Sinisterra Front, a group that kidnapped the men on March 26 in the Mataje area.

Experts say the northwestern border zone, which is covered with dense jungle and crisscrossed by rivers leading into the Pacific, has become a paradise for drug traffickers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet
2 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
3 Robert Mugabe Former president in Singapore for health checkbullet

Related Articles

Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Busted Flush Japan fans spark plumbing pinch in World Cup loo dash
Football Colombia warns World Cup fans in Russia over behavior
Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982
World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Japan’s win over Colombia
Football South Korea still confident of making World Cup knockout stages
Football Lewandowski frustrated in Poland World Cup loss
World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminister Abbey to mark the 70th anniversary of the landing of the Windrush carrying Carribean migrants
UK After migration row, country hails its Caribbean communities
Angela Merkel has faced a strong domestic backlash after allowing more than one million asylum seekers into Germany since 2015
Angela Merkel Under-fire German chancellor says EU summit won't solve migration issue
A Taliban raid in southern Afghanistan is the latest fighting since their unprecedented three-day ceasefire over Eid ended
In Afghanistan Taliban kidnap 43 including road construction workers
Leopards are protected animals in Sri Lanka and they are also in the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered animals
In Sri Lanka Police seek villagers who beat leopard to death