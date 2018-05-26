Home > News > World >

Colombia nabs Escobar hitman 'Popeye'

Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitman

Police in Colombia said Friday they have recaptured one of late drug lord Pablo Escobar's top hitmen, Jhon Jairo Velasquez -- alias "Popeye" -- who was wanted for extortion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Popeye was Escobar's chief hitman, during the bloodiest period of the Medellin Cartel's reign in the 1980s play

Popeye was Escobar's chief hitman, during the bloodiest period of the Medellin Cartel's reign in the 1980s

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Colombia said Friday they have recaptured one of late drug lord Pablo Escobar's top hitmen, Jhon Jairo Velasquez -- alias "Popeye" -- who was wanted for extortion.

Popeye, 56, who was released from prison in 2014 after 23 years, was already under investigation for allegedly making threats on his Twitter account against Gustavo Petro, leftist candidate in Sunday's election.

But he was arrested for "extortion," a source in the office of the special prosecutor in charge of fighting organized crime told AFP.

Popeye was one of Escobar's chief "sicarios" -- or hitmen -- during the bloodiest period of the Medellin Cartel's reign in the 1980s.

But he parted ways with the Cartel in 1992. Escobar was killed in a rooftop shootout with police in Medellin the following year.

Since leaving prison, Popeye has been very active on social media.

A leftist senator, Ivan Cepeda, informed police about the threatening messages sent to Petro and his supporters.

"We received a formal complaint in this case" and launched an investigation, said chief prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez.

Popeye has said that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Max Schrems Landmark EU law is new weapon for data protection campaigner Schrems
In Australia 'Unprecedented' foreign interference: spy chief
US America natural gas poised for global rise
Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the people
Najib Razak Almost $30 million, 400 handbags seized in raids linked to Malaysia's ex-PM
In Iran Nuclear deal signatories meet for first time since US pullout
In Syria War, displacement reshuffle demographic map

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
Sihem Ben Sedrine, the body's president, said the government had granted the IVD time to wrap up after the tribunal's mandate formally ends on May 31
Sihem Ben Sedrine Tunisia govt allows truth tribunal to continue its work
New EU privacy rules require online services such as Facebook to get consent for how personal data is accessed and shared
In United States Heightened debate as EU privacy rules take effect
According to Menka residents, the Cameroonian army fended off an attack in the area in mid-May but soldiers returned overnight between Sunday and Monday; many young people have been missing since
In Menka 8 bodies found in restive Cameroon