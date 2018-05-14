Home > News > World >

Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israel border ahead of US embassy

Protest Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israel border ahead of US embassy inauguration

Clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli forces ahead of the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, AFP journalists reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Palestinian demonstrator runs during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018 play

A Palestinian demonstrator runs during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli forces ahead of the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, AFP journalists reported.

Gaza's health ministry said 12 Palestinians were wounded.

Several thousand had gathered near the border, while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians were approaching the fence and seeking to damage it, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Larger crowds were expected to gather later in the day to protest the move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem.

The embassy inauguration was due to occur at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Fifty-four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes began along the Gaza border on March 30.

The protests are calling for Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation to be allowed to return to their homes now inside Israel.

No Israelis have been wounded and the military has faced criticism over the use of live fire.

Palestinians walk past closed shops in Gaza City on May 14, 2018 during a general strike against the US embassy move to Jerusalem play

Palestinians walk past closed shops in Gaza City on May 14, 2018 during a general strike against the US embassy move to Jerusalem

(AFP)

Israel says it only opens fire when necessary to stop infiltrations, attacks and damage to the border fence, while accusing Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the blockaded Gaza Strip, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence

Bilal Fasayfes, 31, was getting on a free bus to the border with his wife and two children in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

"If half the people die we won't care," he said.

"We will keep going so the other half can live with dignity."

Also in Khan Yunis, groups of masked young men, some carrying wooden bats, walked between shops forcing them to close to respect a general strike.

Muataz al-Najjar, 18, who was wounded four times in the last seven weeks, once from a bullet and the others from gas cannisters, said he hoped to break through the fence.

"We will return and the move of the embassy from Tel Aviv will be prevented."

At Shifa Hospital, where doctors say they are running low on crucial supplies and being forced to discharge patients early to make space for the next wave, a large tent was established outside in front of the emergency room.

At mosques in the cities, large speakers were set up that are expected to broadcast messages encouraging people to go to the border.

Faris Abu Hajaras, 50, said his family was from Jaffa, now within Israel, but he had never been there. He is a builder but said Israel's blockade of the strip meant there was no work.

"We will stay peaceful with our hands like this," he said, lifting them to the sky. "But death comes from God. Maybe you and I are walking together and you get shot in the head and I will be fine."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
3 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet

Related Articles

Avigdor Lieberman Israel dismisses claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination
In Gaza Fiery kites adopted as new tactic by protesters
Prisoners' Day Palestinians protest to support prisoners in Israeli jails
In Gaza Clashes erupt on Israel border on third Friday of protests
Gaza New clashes on Israel border after deadly violence
In Israel Gazan who says was shot in sniper video denies posing threat
Gaza Strip Palestinians bury their dead after Israel kills nine in border clashes
In Gaza Clashes erupt as protests begin along border
In Gaza Fears of fresh violence ahead of new protest
King Salman Saudi king reaffirms support for Palestinians after Israel comments

World

Fans of Tunisian football club Esperance Sportive de Tunis cheer as their side holds Egypt's Al-Ahly FC to a 0-0 draw in their CAF Champions League group A match
Egypt African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly
Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio (L) and the leader of the far-right League party, Matteo Salvini (R), could be about to form a coalition government
In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce power-sharing deal
The memoir of Thae Yong-ho, who fled his post as the North's deputy ambassador to Britain in August 2016, hit the shelves Monday
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Iranians burn an image of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US demonstration in Tehran on May 9, 2018
Trump in Trouble? Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move