Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Chinese electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla

In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla

China-based electric car startup Byton has raised $500 million as it ramps up efforts to take on rivals like Tesla.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Byton president Daniel Kirchert, left, and CEO Carsten Breitfeld show the Byton connected car during CES 2018 in Las Vegas play

Byton president Daniel Kirchert, left, and CEO Carsten Breitfeld show the Byton connected car during CES 2018 in Las Vegas

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China-based electric car startup Byton has raised $500 million as it ramps up efforts to take on rivals like Tesla.

Byton's new capital is led by from FAW Group, Tus-Holdings, CATL and others, a statement from its North American headquarters in California said Monday.

"The success of this funding round highlights how diversified strategic investors will further expand Byton's circle of friends and broaden our development opportunities," said president and co-founder Daniel Kirchert.

"Byton is establishing a new benchmark for auto startups with four essential 'must haves,' namely technology, product, capital and factory."

Early this year, the company unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show its vision for "intuitive and intelligent" cars for global markets starting next year from around $45,000.

Byton is led by former executives from Tesla, BMW, Apple and Google, and expects to launch in China by 2019 and in the United States and Europe by 2020.

The statement said Byton officially opened its global headquarters in Nanjing, China, which works with a research center in Silicon Valley and a design center in Munich, Germany.

The first batch of prototype models is set to roll out in April 2019 for testing, with the pilot production program starting in the first half of 2019.

Byton has also been working on autonomous driving technology, with some self-driving functions expected to be incorporated in its first models.

At CES, Byton executives showed how the car could use facial recognition to unlock and adapt to the driver, as well as offer a range of other ways to interact, including voice control with Amazon Alexa, touch and gesture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet
3 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet

Related Articles

Finance Tesla surges after Elon Musk says the first 'full self-driving features' are coming in August (TSLA)
Entertainment Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and the feud over killer robots
Tech The number of electric cars on the road has more than doubled over the last three years
Finance Internal documents reveal Tesla is blowing through an insane amount of raw material and cash to make Model 3s, and production is still a nightmare (TSLA)
Finance There's growing concern over Tesla's finances — and Wall Street is convinced the company will need to raise money soon (TSLA)
Finance I drove an electric car for the first time under intense conditions — and it performed surprisingly well
In China Government to relax foreign ownership limits on cars, other industries
In Australia World's biggest battery to trump Musk's
Tech SpaceX carries out 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket
Elon Musk What's next for SpaceX?

World

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at last week's NATO summit in Brussels
Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
The public bonhomie between US President Donald Trump and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exploded by the pair's bitter rift over trade
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
Argentina's former vice minister of public works Jose Lopez is accused of trying to stash some $9 milion cash and jewels at a convent
In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
Life jackets on a beach after dozens of migrants drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Sabrata in September last year
Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship