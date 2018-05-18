Home > News > World >

Chinese bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report

In China Bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report

A Chinese bank has been offering its clients the chance to buy tickets to a dinner with US President Donald Trump for $150,000, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

  • Published:
Trump is expected to host a US$50,000-a-head fundraising dinner with the RNC in Dallas on May 31, although it wasn't clear if the invitations being circulated in China referred to the same event play

Trump is expected to host a US$50,000-a-head fundraising dinner with the RNC in Dallas on May 31, although it wasn't clear if the invitations being circulated in China referred to the same event

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Chinese bank has been offering its clients the chance to buy tickets to a dinner with US President Donald Trump for $150,000, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

A Chinese-language invitation to the event seen by AFP, which did not include the hefty price tag, said the chair and finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) were "inviting you for dinner with President Trump" on May 31.

China Construction Bank told AFP that "some employees" at a branch in the southern tech hub Shenzhen had "passed on information" to clients about tickets to a dinner with Trump.

"Event information was pushed by individual employees (to clients)," China's second-largest state bank said in a statement. "Our branch wasn't involved."

The invitations have raised eyebrows as US political campaigns are forbidden from accepting donations from foreign nationals or corporations.

But it was unclear whether any tickets have been sold in China to the event, which only individuals with a US passport would be eligible to attend.

Trump is expected to host a fundraising dinner with the RNC in Dallas on May 31, although it wasn't clear if the invitations being circulated in China referred to the same event.

The Bloomberg News report said officials with Trump's campaign and the RNC had no knowledge of the Chinese bank's advertisement before being contacted by the press.

China Construction Bank said Friday its employees had received information about the event from the Chinese Entrepreneurs' Association, a Beijing-based group of private businessmen, and a Shanghai-based travel agency, Vvisa Tourism Services Co.

The bank did not say whether its employees sold tickets or advertised them using the bank's official marketing channels or their personal social media accounts.

Vvisa Tourism Services and the Chinese Entrepreneurs Association were not available for comment.

It comes despite the looming threat of a trade war between the world's two largest economies, who have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

China's top economic envoy Liu He is currently in Washington to iron out trade issues with US officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

Strategy Nigeria is investing $650 million in critical road and power projects
Syria France freezes company assets over chemical weapons
Zoran Zaev Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece in name row
Buhari FEC approves $995m, 15.4bn for 2 road projects
Finance Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Football She's gloving it: China goalkeeper rejected catwalk for football
Tech Tencent's business is about as big as Facebook's thanks to its stronghold in China (TCEHY, FB)
Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great
UEFA Council criticises Infantino's competition plans
Odion Ighalo Changchun Yatai striker wins April Player of the Month

World

Russia's doping-tainted deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko lost his sports portfolio in a government reshuffle, but other key players retained their posts for President Vladimir Putin's fourth Kremlin term
In Russia 'Stability' rules in Putin's reshuffle, but Mutko loses sports brief
Delegates gather for a special session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council which voted to send a team of war crimes investigators to probe the deadly shootings of Gaza protesters by Israeli forces
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Israel killed 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border as the US relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Gaza Draft UN text backs 'international protection mission'
The Ebola outbreak is the first major health challenge facing WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus since he was elected almost a year ago. The Ethiopian is the first African to head the UN's health agency
Ebola In DRC not 'currently' an 'emergency of international concern': WHO