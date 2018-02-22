Home > News > World >

Chinese authorities rule out arson in Tibetan temple fire

In China Authorities rules out arson in Tibetan temple fire

Chinese authorities have ruled out arson as the cause of a recent fire at Tibetan Buddhism's holiest temple, state media reported Thursday, adding an important Buddha statue had emerged "intact" from the blaze.

  • Published:
The streets and square outside Jokhang Temple in Lhasa constitute one of the most important pilgrimage circuits for Tibetans play

The streets and square outside Jokhang Temple in Lhasa constitute one of the most important pilgrimage circuits for Tibetans

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese authorities have ruled out arson as the cause of a recent fire at Tibetan Buddhism's holiest temple, state media reported Thursday, adding an important Buddha statue had emerged "intact" from the blaze.

The report is the first official account of Saturday's fire at the more than 1,300-year-old Jokhang Temple, after authorities suppressed social media accounts of the incident, leading to accusations of a cover-up.

The fire erupted on the building's second floor, but was soon put out, according to the official Xinhua news agency, which said the blaze had damaged the building's golden roof.

There were no casualties and the building has already been reopened to the public, it said.

Jokhang temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which lies at the heart of old Lhasa.

It is Tibetan Buddhism's most sacred site and home to the Jowo Shakyamuni, a revered statue of the founder of Buddhism.

"The life-sized statue of the Sakyamuni Buddha when he was 12 years old was intact," Xinhua said, without giving any further details.

Chinese government efforts to censor reports of the blaze raised concern among academics and Tibetans abroad that authorities are hiding the extent of the damage at the sensitive religious site.

On Twitter, Robert Barnett, an expert on Tibetan Buddhism, linked to videos and photos on social media that he said suggested the Jowo Shakyamuni had sustained superficial damage.

The incident comes as Tibetans across the country are celebrating Losar, the traditional Tibetan New Year that began Friday, the same day as the Chinese lunar new year.

The temple had been closed to the public on Saturday, Xinhua previously reported, citing a schedule from local authorities from before the holiday began.

Jokhang monastery is home to numerous priceless cultural artifacts, including over 3,000 images of Buddhas, deities and historical figures as well as treasures and manuscripts, according to UNESCO.

China has ruled Tibet since the 1950s, and has been accused of trying to eradicate its Buddhist-based culture through political and religious repression.

In 2008, demonstrations by Tibetan monks in Lhasa degenerated into deadly violence targeting China's majority Han ethnic group and the Hui, a Muslim minority.

Later that year, dozens of monks burst into the Jokhang temple to interrupt a state-run foreign media press tour intended to showcase the region's harmony and stability in the wake of the protests, accusing the government of lying.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

McAfee Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study
In China Government vows to protect interests as US eyes trade sanctions
K.P. Sharma Oli Nepal gets new Communist prime minister after landmark polls
Boyko Borisov EU split over Balkan enlargement
Xu Liangquan Chinese veteran, 100, and his wife, 101, celebrate 80 years of marriage
In China Fire hits Jokhang monastery, one of Tibet's most sacred
In Brussels 'Painful': Citizens count Brexit's personal cost
Terracotta China angered by theft of Warrior's thumb
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian leader goes to the UN to counter US on Jerusalem
Business Trump junior says presidency is costing the family firm

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015