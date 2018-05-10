Home > News > World >

China's ZTE says US sanctions have crippled operations

Telecommunications China's ZTE says US sanctions have crippled operations

Chinese telecom giant ZTE said its major operations had "ceased" following last month's US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company, raising the possibility of its collapse.

  • Published:
US authorities have banned firms from selling parts to China's ZTE for seven years play

US authorities have banned firms from selling parts to China's ZTE for seven years

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese telecom giant ZTE said its major operations had "ceased" following last month's US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company, raising the possibility of its collapse.

The firm's products depended on American chips and other components and is unable to continue operating without key supplies.

"Major operating activities of the company have ceased" as a result of the US decision, it said in a filing Wednesday.

ZTE, which makes telecoms equipment and handsets, is still "actively communicating" with the US side "to facilitate the modification or reversal" of the ban and "forge a positive outcome", the filing said.

US officials imposed the seven-year ban last month after ZTE allegedly made false statements regarding its settlement of a case involving the illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea. The firm pleaded guilty to the charges in March last year and was hit with $1.2 billion in fines.

The tough sanctions come as the battle over technology takes centre stage in a US spat with China focusing on trade and industrial policy.

At the time the measure was introduced, one Chinese investment bank estimated the firm had only one or two months' supply of hardware and software components on hand.

In Wednesday's statement the firm said it still "maintains sufficient cash and strictly adheres to its commercial obligations".

Trading of its Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed shares has been halted since the US decision.

Beijing has been closely following the developments around ZTE, a company with 80,000 employees and which is headquartered in southern China.

The company said Sunday it had submitted a request to the US commerce department for a stay of the export ban, along with supplemental information.

And Chinese officials protested against the ban in discussions with a high-level US delegation last week and said the US side would discuss the matter with President Donald Trump.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet
2 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russia shows off military hardware in Red Square paradebullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump might be about to escalate his trade fight with China
Finance The Trump administration is going to try to avoid a trade war this week — don't hold your breath
World Treaty to formally end Korean war is being discussed, south confirms
ZTE Telecom giant halts share trading following US export ban
ZTE US suspends export privileges to China's telecom giant
Tech Some Android phone makers are reportedly lying about the security updates on their smartphones
Tech Google throws publishers a bone with News Initiative (GOOGL)
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Tech Samsung's long-awaited foldable phone might release in 2018 — here are 7 things to expect from the Galaxy X
Tech Huawei and Xiaomi seek to challenge Apple in the US smartphone market (AAPL)

World

Cash-strapped Portuguese public broadcaster RTP is planning a more "theatrical" contest that makes less use of video projections and new technologies
Spectacle Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time
Mahathir Mohamad's opposition alliance ended the six-decade hold on power of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition
Malaysian Ex-leader Malaysia's Mahathir expects to be sworn in shortly
The raid secured the release of the police hostage and no further casualties were reported
Jakarta Police hostage crisis at Indonesia jail over
Netta Barzilai is popular among young people in Israel after winning a reality show there earlier this year, giving her the right to represent the country at Eurovision
Eurovision Israel's Netta, the voice of #MeToo