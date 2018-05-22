Home > News > World >

China's foreign minister to visit Washington

Beijing China's foreign minister to visit Washington

China said its Foreign Minister Wang Yi would visit Washington on Wednesday, as trade tensions ease but new strains arise over North Korea and Beijing's military moves in the South China Sea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wang is set to visit Washington play

Wang is set to visit Washington

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China said its Foreign Minister Wang Yi would visit Washington on Wednesday, as trade tensions ease but new strains arise over North Korea and Beijing's military moves in the South China Sea.

"China and the US will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest," said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, announcing the visit Tuesday.

Wang is stopping over in the US capital on his way home from Argentina, where he is attending a G20 foreign ministers' meeting and has reportedly discussed contentious South China Sea issues with some of his counterparts.

Tensions have risen since China flew nuclear-capable bombers to a disputed island in the South China Sea last week.

The Pentagon condemned Beijing's "continued militarisation of disputed features" in the waterway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has urged China to maintain tight control over its border with North Korea until he signs a denuclearisation deal with Kim Jong Un. A summit is set for June 12.

"The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in," Trump tweeted Monday.

The two nations may also lock horns over China's business ties with Iran after Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and said he would reimpose sanctions.

China voiced regret at the decision and vowed to "safeguard" the agreement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
2 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting...bullet
3 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet

Related Articles

Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at sea
In Brazil 25 Africans rescued, Guyanese migrants drifting at sea
Najib Razak Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region
In Damascus IS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital
EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims
Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': report
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
Pope Francis Pontiff to appoint 14 new cardinals
NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes

World

Pakistanis cool off at a beach as the country's largest city, Karachi, swelters in temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius
In Karachi Dozens feared killed in heatwave
Greenland's ice sheets are melting due to global warming, opening up new shipping routes and sparking a race for resources
Arctic Council Coastal powers back 'peaceful' dialogue over disputes
World Health Organization nurses prepare to administer vaccines at the city of Mbandaka on May 21, 2018 during the launch of an Ebola vaccination campaign as the death toll in DR Congo continues to rise
In DR Congo Ebola Death toll outbreak now at 27
Security forces had already cleared the area around a bus station where a van filled with explosives was parked before the vehicle detonated
In Southern Afghan 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast