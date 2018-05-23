Home > News > World >

Chef Adria to reopen Spain's El Bulli as food lab in 2019

In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019

Ground-breaking Spanish chef Ferran Adria said Wednesday he planned to open a food laboratory in what used to be his legendary former restaurant El Bulli which he closed in 2011.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019 play

Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ground-breaking Spanish chef Ferran Adria said Wednesday he planned to open a food laboratory in what used to be his legendary former restaurant El Bulli which he closed in 2011.

The lab, a centre for new gastronomic inventions dubbed el Bulli 1846, will open its doors between June and October 2019, he told AFP.

"For seven years we have done many things to prepare this moment, and now it will be born," added Adria, considered one of the world's best chefs.

Adria is one of the pioneers of a culinary art form known as "molecular gastronomy" that uses science to invent new techniques that transform traditional dishes into fun culinary adventures.

His El Bulli restaurant, on the shores of Catalonia's Costa Brava, served novelties such as gazpacho popsicles and melon caviar.

It was booked months in advance and was ranked the world's best five times by Restaurant magazine.

When Adria served his last meal at the restaurant in July 2011, he announced he would re-open it three years later as a foundation for culinary experimentation.

"El Bulli has become a monster that had to be tamed and transformed," he told reporters at the time.

But the renovation works were blocked due to environmental concerns since the former restaurant is located in the Cap de Creus nature park.

Adria then scaled down the project and last week he received permission from municipal authorities to continue with the renovation of the building.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

Football Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan
Tech A submarine has discovered the 310-year-old 'holy grail' of shipwrecks, and it may carry $17 billion in treasure
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the game
Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
Football 'Obsessive' Emery ready for Arsenal challenge
Unai Emery Arsenal confirm former Paris Saint-Germain boss as new manager
Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico Madrid 3 10 things you might have missed on TV
Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight
Diego Simeone Atletico coach says Super Eagles cannot stop Messi

World

Nurses working with the World Health Organization have begun carrying out a vaccination program to halt the outbreak
In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) spokesman Aitor Esteban (L) congratulates Mariano Rajoy after being re-elected during the parliamentary investiture vote for Spanish prime minister at the Spanish Congress
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Analysts had predicted a high abstention rate given the apathy and discontent in a large section of the population
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Luis Posada Carriles (L), a former CIA agent accused of terrorist attacks against Cuba, is seen here in 2014 protesting the US diplomatic opening to Cuba
Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90