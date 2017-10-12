Home > News > World >

Catalonia :  Catalans' last brush with statehood: 10 bloody hours in 1934

Catalonia Catalans' last brush with statehood: 10 bloody hours in 1934

If and when Catalonia does break from Spain, it won't be the region's first experiment with independence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The anniversary of the execution of former late Catalan president Lluis Companys in 1940 is still marked by some Catalans who back independence play

The anniversary of the execution of former late Catalan president Lluis Companys in 1940 is still marked by some Catalans who back independence

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain has threatened to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if its leader follows through a declaration of independence that is suspended pending talks with Madrid.

If and when Catalonia -- a 7.5-million-strong economic powerhouse with its own language and distinct culture -- does break from Spain, it won't be the region's first experiment with independence.

More than 80 years ago, the president of Catalonia's autonomous government Lluis Companys declared an ill-fated "Catalan state within the framework of a Spanish federal republic" -- which at the time did not exist.

But just 10 hours later and after dozens of deaths he surrendered to authorities.

When he made his proclamation on October 6, 1934, left-wing parties had launched a "revolutionary general strike" to protest the entry into the regional government of three ministers belonging to a coalition of right-wing parties.

A Catalan state

The former Catalonia president Lluis Companys is remembered during Catalonia National Day, or Diada, in Barcelona play

The former Catalonia president Lluis Companys is remembered during Catalonia National Day, or Diada, in Barcelona

(AFP/File)

"Catalans!" Companys cried out from the balcony of the Generalitat, the headquarters of the Catalan regional government in Barcelona.

"In this solemn hour, in the name of the people and of the parliament, the government I preside over assumes all powers in Catalonia, and proclaims a Catalan state," he added.

"And to establish and reinforce ties with the leaders of the general protest against fascism, it invites them to establish in Catalonia the provisional government of the Republic."

Companys apparently did not consult with the leaders of the general strike.

The response from Spain's central government was swift. The military commander of Catalonia, General Domingo Batet, refused to put himself under the orders of the Catalan government.

After consulting the head of Spain's central government, Batet declared a state of war.

Army crackdown

The army cracked down after an infantryman was shot by a pro-independence militiaman. The clashes during the night left between 46 and 80 people dead, according to historians.

Companys announced his surrender to Batet at 6:00 am on October 7, just 10 hours after he proclaimed a Catalan state.

He was arrested along with the other members of his government and several lawmakers.

A law passed on December 14 indefinitely suspended Catalonia's autonomy.

Companys fled to France after Spain's 1936-39 Civil War.

He was arrested in 1940 by German forces and turned over to the dictatorship of Spanish General Francisco Franco.

Companys was executed by firing squad on October 15, becoming a hero for Catalan separatists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet
3 Catalan Spain PM gives leader 5 days to clarify independence stancebullet

Related Articles

Catalan Spain PM gives leader 5 days to clarify independence stance
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM threatens to suspend Catalonia's autonomy
Spain Country to hold crisis talks after Catalan independence 'suspended'
In Catalan Joy and confusion after leader's 'independence' speech
Catalonia Catalan leaders sign independence declaration but put it on hold
Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes
Spain Catalonia's Puigdemont, a dyed-in-the-wool partisan of independence
Catalan Key players in independence crisis

World

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga plunged the country into uncharted waters by saying he was pulling out of a presidential race re-run
Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for elections
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes questions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2017
Iran Country says US opposing 'whole world' on nuclear deal
A man walks past a Qatar National Bank (QNB) branch in the Saudi capital on June 5, 2017 after a Saudi-led bloc of countries severed relations with Doha
Qatar Country's leading bank posts profit rise despite crisis
US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017, as he travels to Pennsylvania to talk about tax reforms.
Donald Trump US President warns 'disgusting' press after nuke report