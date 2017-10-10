Home > News > World >

Catalonia :  Catalan economy rattled by independence push

Catalonia Catalan economy rattled by independence push

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people about the size of Belgium, generates about 20 percent of Spain's economic output and 25 percent of its exports.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The prospect of an independent Catalonia has already prompted two major banks -- Sabadell and CaixaBank -- and other listed firms to move their registered headquarters to other parts of Spain. play

The prospect of an independent Catalonia has already prompted two major banks -- Sabadell and CaixaBank -- and other listed firms to move their registered headquarters to other parts of Spain.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The political uncertainty caused by Catalonia's independence push is hitting small businesses and people's savings accounts after pushing several big firms and banks to relocate elsewhere in Spain.

The prospect of an independent Catalonia has already prompted two major banks -- Sabadell and CaixaBank -- and other listed firms to move their registered headquarters to other parts of Spain.

The exodus continued on Monday as real estate business Colonial and toll-road company Abertis became the latest big names to move their base from the wealthy northeastern region.

The transfers come ahead of a Tuesday speech by Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont that separatists hope will include a unilateral declaration of independence.

Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people about the size of Belgium, generates about 20 percent of Spain's economic output and 25 percent of its exports.

It is home to 40 percent of Spain's companies which employ over 200 people, experts say.

As a separate country its gross domestic product would be about as big as Portugal's or Finland's.

Signs have popped up that the uncertainty over Catalonia's future has started to have an impact on small firms as well.

"We got a call from a customer who was interested in our services but when we said we were based in Barcelona, that was a problem," Maria Hinojosa, an employee of a financial consultancy told AFP.

Pedro Gomez, who works at a Barcelona real estate firm, said the independence push had "dampened interest" in buying property.

"People now think more before investing, at least they want to wait and see what happens," he said while he smoked a cigarette outside his office.

'Really anxious'

Customers of Catalan banks have become worried about their savings after the lenders moved their headquarters.

"We have been really anxious, we have our money at CaixaBank, we called them twice," said Mercedes Cortinas, 51, a Barcelona stay-at-home mother of two.

With the memory still fresh in many Spaniards' minds of the near bankruptcy of Banco Popular, bought by rival lender Santander in June, some clients of Catalan banks have "moved their money", said Juan Fernando Robles, an economics professor at Spain's UNED university.

"Some clients have moved their money out of Catalonia to branches of the same bank outside of the region and others have moved their savings to other banks," he said.

Not everyone is worried.

"I don't think anything will happen," said Ana Delgada, 39, an employee of a courier service as she unloaded some packages.

If the Catalan government declares independence unilaterally, Spain's central government could end the crisis by suspending its powers, she said.

Juan Jose Brugera, the president of the Cercle d'Economia, a powerful regional economic lobby, urged Puigdemont during a weekend meeting not to go ahead with the independence declaration and think about "the economic consequences," a source at the lobby said.

Catalonia's largest employers' association, the Foment del Treball, issued a statement Monday warning that a declaration of independence could lead to the region's "economic insolvency".

'We're leaving'

Increasing the pressure on Puigdemont, Abertis said Monday it was movings its headquarters to Madrid "due to the legal insecurity generated by the political situation in Catalonia".

There is now just one company in the benchmark Ibex 35 index of most traded Spanish shares with its headquarters in Catalonia -- biopharmaceuticals firm Grifols.

Changing their headquarters allows firms to ensure that they will remain in the euro zone in case of secession and will continue to pay their taxes to the Spanish state and not to a newly formed Catalan tax office.

"Companies think 'If we suddenly find ourselves in a territory that is not in the euro zone, legal certainty would no longer be guaranteed and taxation would be an issue, so we're leaving'," said Jesus Castillo, southern Europe economist at French bank Natixis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet

Related Articles

Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes
Spain Catalonia's Puigdemont, a dyed-in-the-wool partisan of independence
Catalan Key players in independence crisis
Catalan Spain's untested law may be next in Catalan crisis
Spain Restive Catalonia, a strategic region for country
Carles Puigdemont Crux day for Spain as Catalan leader decides on independence
Catalan Barcelona family swept up in crisis
Talks or takeover? Next steps in Catalonia crisis

World

Responsible for a fifth of Spain's economic output, Catalonia, which is headed for a October 1 independence referendum that Madrid sees as illegal, is a strategic region
Spain Restive Catalonia, a strategic region for country
The latest eruption of violence has brought another half a million refugees to Bangladesh, pushing already overcrowded camps to breaking point
Rohingya Feeling like prisoners in giant Bangladesh camp
The most critical case involves Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce (R), whose potential ouster from parliament could jeopardise Malcolm Turnbull's (L) coalition government
In Political Saga Australia's 'citizenship seven' face court
#ElectionsKE Why Raila Odinga quit Kenya's elections